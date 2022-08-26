Meenakshi Amman Temple to Coakers Walk, 5 Must-Visit Spots in Tamil Nadu

If you are a travel junkie and want to explore a culturally diversified place, then Tamil Nadu is where you have got to be next. Known for its glorious temples, picturesque hills, and sandy coastlines, Tamil Nadu offers a pleasant stay for travellers searching for some much-needed respite from the humdrum of city life.

Whether you desire a peaceful vacation with your beloved or your family or want to venture into some fun activities with your friends, pack your bags and get ready to dive into the beauty of Tamil Nadu. Here is a list of some of the best places to visit and enjoy in the destination.

Meenakshi Amman Temple

If you are in Tamil Nadu, then visiting Madurai’s Meenakshi Amman Temple is a must. Constructed by the Pandayan emperor, the Meenakshi Amman Temple is a brilliant display of intricately designed Dravidian architecture. You will be mesmerized by the beautiful works of art, carved in the temple.

Rameshwaram Temple

Another wonderful temple situated in Tamil Nadu is Rameshwaram. The breathtaking architecture of the place with its spectacularly sculpted pillars and decorated interiors offers peace and tranquillity to tourists. The devotees believe that this place marks the region where Lord Rama built a stone passage across the sea joining Sri Lanka.

Adiyogi Shiva Statue

The Adiyogi Shiva Statue is located in Coimbatore and hosts a 112-foot-long Shiva statue. Surrounded by pristine Velliangiri Mountains, the Adiyogi Shiva Statue is a blissful tourist destination where you can bask in spirituality and nature’s beauty.

Apart from temples, Tamil Nadu also provides thrilling activities for adventure enthusiasts. Here are two of the best places to visit to try some fun activities.

Dhanushkodi Beach Point

The Dhanushkodi Beach Point in Rameswaram is a hub of adventure activities like surfing, beach hiking, and plenty of other water sports. Indulging in these adrenaline-pumping water sports will satiate your quest for some excitement.

Coakers Walk

Another spellbinding place to visit in Tamil Nadu is the Coakers Walk in Kodaikanal. You have to undertake a short hike amid lush greenery and exquisite hills. The place is a hidden gem and taking the serene walk here will refresh your mind.

