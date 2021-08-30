Meet 60-Year-Old English-Speaking ‘Coolie’ From Bihar’s Gaya

Age can’t be an obstacle for someone who wants to learn something new. If you have the drive to learn something, then you can do it. This was proved again by a coolie at the Gaya Station of Bihar. Shiv Kumar Gupta, 60, who works as a porter at Gaya Junction in Bihar, is known for speaking quite a bit of English, prompting people to address him as the English Coolie Man. Gupta has no degree or education, but still managed to learn quite a bit of the Queen’s language by the sheer force of willpower and determination.

English newspaper in hand and a big smile on his face, the porter who will definitely catch your eye when you go to the Gaya station is Shivkumar Gupta. Gupta says that although he is a porter by profession, his first aim in life is to help people. His English-speaking skills set him apart from his colleagues. According to reports, any foreign tourist who comes to Gaya seeks the help of Gupta to negotiate with the other coolies who don’t understand English.

In addition to carrying their goods, Shivkumar Gupta can guide foreign tourists on various aspects related to the Gaya town. This is the greatest achievement of his life, he says. He is a favourite of the locals for this reason and he says that many people often give him gifts out of the love they have for him.

Coolie Suraj Dev Chandrabangshi, another porter at Gaya Junction, said Shivkumar Gupta used to be called “Baba” or ‘Father’ at first, but later he began to be referred to as the English-speaking coolie.

