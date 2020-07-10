Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Meet Ed Sheeran, the Property Czar Who Owns Many Houses in UK's Suffolk

Ed Sheeran wants to buy more houses on the edges of his estate in the Suffolk area of the UK. The singer already owns five homes in the area.

IANS

Updated:July 10, 2020, 12:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meet Ed Sheeran, the Property Czar Who Owns Many Houses in UK's Suffolk
Image of Ed Sheeran, courtesy of Instagram

Singer Ed Sheeran wants to buy more houses on the edges of his estate in the Suffolk area of the UK. The 29-year-old singer already owns five homes in the area.

According to a source to The Sun Online, the singer has told the owners of three other buildings that he is willing to give them the "best price" if they sell the houses, situated between his houses and the lake, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"The homeowners know that Ed will give them the best price if and when they decide to move on. The homes are right in the middle of Ed's land on the main road, so it will just neaten everything up if he can get his hands on all three over the coming years," said the source.

The source added: "The gardens of the homes jut into the middle of fields owned by Ed and mean that he must take the long way round if he wants to visit a lake on the far edge of his property."

The singer bought the first property in his estate in 2012. Over the years, he has built a swimming pool, a two-storey treehouse, and a pub within his grounds, and in 2018 he applied to build a chapel.

Sheeran owns 22 properties in London, which were bought for cash.

"He has a great portfolio of properties and he owns the lot free and clear. There was no need to borrow the cash from a lender because he already had it. Some people have the cash tied up so need to raise a mortgage but Ed has piles of the cash in the bank so there was no point in letting a bank earn money by lending him the money. He just bought them outright," said a source previously.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading