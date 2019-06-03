Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meet India's First Model With Autism, Proves the Condition is His Superpower

Pranav Bakhshi, 19-year-old boy based out of Delhi becomes India's first male model with autism.

News18.com

Updated:June 3, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Meet India's First Model With Autism, Proves the Condition is His Superpower
Image: @pranavbakshi/Instagram
With Winnie Harlow and Madeline Stuart turning International supermodels despite conditions like Vitiligo and Down Syndrome, respectively, several stereotypes have been broken in the fashion industry. This time autism makes way in the fashion industry with Pranav Bakshi, India's first autistic male model.

The 19-year-old model from Delhi has been in the headlines since he walked for a few well-known fashion labels.

The bio of his Instagram page reads, "Autism is my superpower" and he is definitely conquering the modelling industry with his boyish charm and love for fashion.

Despite Pranav's 40 per cent disability, suffering from echolalia and anxiety, he is soring high in the world of fashion and aspires to model for international brands, someday.

He recently posted a video of his first ever ramp walk at Bangalore's UB City Mall and posted, " Sorry the video quality is not good. This was my first ramp walk, in 2016 for Walk With A Difference in Bengaluru. I got the title of Mr.Charming. There were so many contestants I was competing with to walk the ramp. I danced for the first talent round on Watch Me by Silento because it was my favourite song at that time. My sister taught me some steps. I also loved visiting UB City Mall, I think it’s awesome."



Scroll down for some of the most charming photoshoots of Pranav Bakshi:











facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

