Meet India's Suman Rao, the Second Runner Up at Miss World 2019
Miss Jamaica Toni Ann-Singh was crowned the Miss World 2019. Ophely Mezino of France and Suman Rao of India were the first and second runners up of the beauty pageant respectively.
One of the biggest beauty pageant events, Miss World 2019 was held at the ExCeL London on December 14. The winner of the competition was Miss Jamaica Toni Ann-Singh, who was crowned by former Miss World Vanessa Ponce from Mexico. Ophely Mezino of France and Suman Rao of India were the first and second runners up of the pageant respectively.
British journalist and TV personality Piers Morgan was the head judge at the event. 120 countries had participated in the event out of which 10 had reached the finals. Miss Nigeria and Brazil had also qualified for the top 5, out of which the winners were selected on the basis of questions asked by Morgan.
Suman Rao, who hails from Rajasthan won the Miss India 2019 title, in June this year. Expressing her happiness, she had earlier told IANS, "The fact that I am Miss India is sinking in... I am doing fine now. Of course, it is a dream, right? For me, before the competition started, winning was important and that is why I was working towards it. I am always focused and sincere. But now I know that more than the result, the desire of winning is important because that drives me to stay focused."
Suman had also said that she wanted to be the voice of gender equality in her community and try acting. "I want to be the voice of gender equality. I come from a community where girls go through quite a lot due to inequality, and that also regarding some of the very basic choices. I want to create awareness among them because freedom is about equal opportunity.
"I am very fortunate to be born in a family where my parents let me do everything that I want, but not all girls are as lucky as I am. The point is that when it comes to our right, we should be aware of it, and stand for ourselves first.
"When it comes to gender discrimination, in any part of the world, the root cause is a mentality that needs to be changed. Once the mind is in the right direction, it reflects on society," Suman said.
Here are some pictures from her Instagram account:
View this post on Instagram
World Designer Dress Look Reveal . . . Outfit - @amitaggarwalofficial Ring- @aquamarine_jewellery Fashion Director - @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist - @sheefajgilani Assisted by - @aashi0812 @labelblive Hair and Make up - @sitalmakeup Photographer - @omkarchitnis . . . #missworld #missworld2019 #london
View this post on Instagram
. . Outfit - @abhishekstudio Ring- @adawna.and.sonalsbijoux Earrings- @curiocottagejewelry Fashion Director - @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist - @sheefajgilani Assisted by - @labelblive @poojammahajan Hair and Make up - @sitalmakeup Photographer - @omkarchitnis . . #missworld #missworld2019 #london
View this post on Instagram
Dream Big, Keep your Head Down & Work Hard in Silence and Always Stay Humble .. My everyday Mantra . . . . Outfit - @amitaggarwalofficial Accessories - @shillpapuriidesignerjewellery Fashion Director - @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist - @sheefajgilani Assisted by - @labelblive @aashi0812 . . #missworld #missworld2019 #london
View this post on Instagram
Strength. Power. Freedom. Confidence. Love. Self empowerment. That’s what she saw when she looked at herself in the mirror. And she mattered. . . . Outfit - @falgunishanepeacockindia Accessories - @noorah.by.j Fashion Director - @rockystarofficial Associate Stylist - @janviturakhia Assistant Stylist- @styledbysaksh Captured by - @haiderkhanhaider Hair and make up - @sitalmakeup . #MissWorld #MissWorld2019 #London
