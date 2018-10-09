English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet Jaipur Royal, Padmanabh Singh, Who is Also the King of Instagram
Earlier, Jaipur royal Maharaja Padmanabh Singh also walked the ramp for Dolce & Gabbana making his modeling debut in Milan.
His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh on the Elle Magazine Cover October Issue Image: Elle India/Instagram
Loading...
This 20-year-old Jaipur royal Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is setting high fashion goals. The Prince of Jaipur is on the cover of Elle magazine’s October edition.
The 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, the great-grandson of the last ruling king of Jaipur, Late Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, was christened as king at the age of 13.
Pacho, fondly called by his nears and dears, is known for his tasteful fashion sense. He has been talked about in the fashion circles for his easygoing style and charming personality.
Also a royalty on Instagram, Padmanabh posts his sartorial style that is definitely years beyond his age but he seems to love using his title to his advantage.
Earlier, he walked the ramp for the international fashion label Dolce & Gabbana making his modeling debut in Milan.
Apart from being a royal style icon, this young heart-throb is a polo fanatic, he represents India as the youngest Indian member of a World Cup Polo team and the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup.
You cannot miss out on Pacho's Elle Magazine shoot. So check out these ensembles, as we tell you where to pick it from and for how much so you could look as charming as Pacho.
Start scrolling.
Look 1
Pacho has worn a wool-blend turtleneck which he owns along with Wool linen jacket and pants by Raymond.
Price: Rs 25,000
Look 2
Cotton shirt owned by Pacho.
Cotton jacket by Raghavendra Rathore for Rs 68,999.
Silk pocket square by Canali for Rs 8,500.
Look 3
Cotton shirt, jeans, velvet shoes owned by Pacho.
Denim jacket by Calvin Klein Jeans for Rs 12,999.
Look 4
Cotton shirt owned by Pacho.
Wool pants, cashmere coat by Corneliani.
Patent leather shoes by Jimmy Choo.
Look 5
Wool sweater by Salvatore Ferragamo for Rs 59,000.
Wool-blend pants by Michael Kors Collection.
Leather shoes, Pacho's own.
Leather strap watch by Logines for Rs 1,13,200.
The 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, the great-grandson of the last ruling king of Jaipur, Late Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, was christened as king at the age of 13.
Pacho, fondly called by his nears and dears, is known for his tasteful fashion sense. He has been talked about in the fashion circles for his easygoing style and charming personality.
Also a royalty on Instagram, Padmanabh posts his sartorial style that is definitely years beyond his age but he seems to love using his title to his advantage.
Earlier, he walked the ramp for the international fashion label Dolce & Gabbana making his modeling debut in Milan.
Apart from being a royal style icon, this young heart-throb is a polo fanatic, he represents India as the youngest Indian member of a World Cup Polo team and the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup.
You cannot miss out on Pacho's Elle Magazine shoot. So check out these ensembles, as we tell you where to pick it from and for how much so you could look as charming as Pacho.
Start scrolling.
Look 1
Pacho has worn a wool-blend turtleneck which he owns along with Wool linen jacket and pants by Raymond.
Price: Rs 25,000
Look 2
Cotton shirt owned by Pacho.
Cotton jacket by Raghavendra Rathore for Rs 68,999.
Silk pocket square by Canali for Rs 8,500.
Look 3
Cotton shirt, jeans, velvet shoes owned by Pacho.
Denim jacket by Calvin Klein Jeans for Rs 12,999.
Look 4
Cotton shirt owned by Pacho.
Wool pants, cashmere coat by Corneliani.
Patent leather shoes by Jimmy Choo.
Look 5
Wool sweater by Salvatore Ferragamo for Rs 59,000.
Wool-blend pants by Michael Kors Collection.
Leather shoes, Pacho's own.
Leather strap watch by Logines for Rs 1,13,200.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- AIFF Statement on Jamshedpur FC Striker Gourav Mukhi Only Adds to Age Confusion
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- We Couldn’t Care Less About Google+ But Google Has Lost Trust By Hiding a Data Breach For Months
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...