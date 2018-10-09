Meet Jaipur Royal, Padmanabh Singh, Who is Also the King of Instagram

This 20-year-old Jaipur royal Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is setting high fashion goals. The Prince of Jaipur is on the cover of Elle magazine’s October edition.The 303rd descendant of the royal family of Jaipur, the great-grandson of the last ruling king of Jaipur, Late Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II, was christened as king at the age of 13.Pacho, fondly called by his nears and dears, is known for his tasteful fashion sense. He has been talked about in the fashion circles for his easygoing style and charming personality.Also a royalty on Instagram, Padmanabh posts his sartorial style that is definitely years beyond his age but he seems to love using his title to his advantage.Earlier, he walked the ramp for the international fashion label Dolce & Gabbana making his modeling debut in Milan.Apart from being a royal style icon, this young heart-throb is a polo fanatic, he represents India as the youngest Indian member of a World Cup Polo team and the youngest winner of the Indian Open Polo Cup.You cannot miss out on Pacho's Elle Magazine shoot. So check out these ensembles, as we tell you where to pick it from and for how much so you could look as charming as Pacho.Start scrolling.Pacho has worn a wool-blend turtleneck which he owns along with Wool linen jacket and pants by Raymond.Price: Rs 25,000Cotton shirt owned by Pacho.Cotton jacket by Raghavendra Rathore for Rs 68,999.Silk pocket square by Canali for Rs 8,500.Cotton shirt, jeans, velvet shoes owned by Pacho.Denim jacket by Calvin Klein Jeans for Rs 12,999.Cotton shirt owned by Pacho.Wool pants, cashmere coat by Corneliani.Patent leather shoes by Jimmy Choo.Wool sweater by Salvatore Ferragamo for Rs 59,000.Wool-blend pants by Michael Kors Collection.Leather shoes, Pacho's own.Leather strap watch by Logines for Rs 1,13,200.