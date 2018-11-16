English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meet the Ace Photographer Behind Deepika & Ranveer's Stunning Wedding Pictures
Errikos Andreou, the man behind the lens who clicked the most incredible pictures at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding.
Errikos Andreou, the man behind the lens who clicked the most incredible pictures at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have shared their first pictures as newlyweds, and the photos look nothing short of a fairytale.
The fans and paparazzi were left awestruck as the pictures of the couple took social media by storm. We found out about the man behind these incredible pictures and it turned out to be the ace fashion photographer from Athens, Errikos Andreau. Errikos shares a special bond with the newlyweds as he goes a long way back with Deepika and Ranveer having shot the duo for their first movie Ram Leela.
Be it Vogue, Sabyasachi, Femina or Tanishq, ever since he has known the couple he has become their go-to photographer.
As a photographer for the picturesque destination wedding, Errikos shared a picture of the couple he clicked on the Sindhi ceremony. He also shared two photo shoots of the couple calling them a dream couple.
Earlier in an interview, he expressed his admiration for Deepika and Ranveer on the sets of Ram Leela, he said, "I was simply blown away as that was basically what I had imagined Bollywood to be like. He was dancing to the song Tattad Tattad. I saw that and immediately fell in love with Ranveer. We’ve collaborated a few times and he is a delight to work with. His energy is unparalleled."
Known for his bold fashion photography, Errikos has shot several sizzling photo shoots for the couple.
Apart from Deepika and Ranveer, he has worked with Crème de la crème of Bollywood like Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and many others. He also was the man behind the lens for Suhana Khan's controversial Vogue magazine cover shoot.
Here are few incredible clicks by Errikos of the newlyweds over the years and undoubtedly he had to be the best the bride and groom could get.
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
