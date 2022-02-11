Meet The Bubble Artist From Uttarakhand, Whose Talent Will Blow You Away, Only On HistoryTV18

Blowing bubbles has been a delightful childhood memory for many, but this man took this to a whole new level with his mind-blowing bubble art. Meet 30-year-old Robo Vikram Singh, India’s first and only bubble artist on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 14th of February at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Hailing from Pithoragarh in Uttaranchal, Vikram used to work as a mechanic to make ends meet. However, watching online videos of bubble art kindled the desire to do something unique. Without any training or help or money, he dedicated his life to this art by making his own bubble solution and props and practising for hours to create tricks like human size bubbles, multiple bubbles inside a bubble, volcano bubble, smoke bubble etc.

In 2016, he got his first chance to perform as a bubble artist in Mumbai and since then he hasn’t looked back. Watch him blow you away with his magical artistry this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the Bubble Artist from Pithoragarh along with other incredible individuals from across the length and breadth of the country, including the people of a village in Rajasthan celebrating every girl child born by gifting her a greener planet.

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

