Meet the Cake Artist from Maharashtra who is Baking the Most Astounding Cakes on HistoryTV18

In the world of Pune’s Tanvi Palshikar anything can turn out to be a cake. Learn how these magical cakes are baked on the next episode of OMG! Yeh Mera India this Monday, March 14, at 8PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim OMG! every Monday at 8PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

This interior designer decided to turn a professional baker when there was a rush of orders for her life-like cake art that is not just delicious but looks just like real-life objects. From DSLR Camera to a Croissant to even a Paithani Saree that went viral on social media, she can create the cake of your dreams. Watch how Tanvi’s is adding a visual and tasty delight to birthdays in Pune this Monday at 8PM on OMG! Yeh Mera India!

Watch these unbelievable cakes along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including eco-friendly agarbattis solving a major problem!

Tune in to watch OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday, at 8PM, only on HistoryTV18.

