Meet the Chef Behind All-veg Lunch for Donald Trump in Ahmedabad

Chef Suresh Khanna the man in charge of preparing an elaborate meal on Monday for US President Donald Trump, who is on a two-day India visit.

The popular chef, associated with Fortune Landmark Hotel in Ahmedabad, prepared a pure vegetarian platter for the President and First Lady Melania Trump.

This is not the first time Chef Suresh has been bestowed with the responsibility of cooking for top dignitaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former president APJ Abdul Kalam, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan have all tasted cuisines made by him.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Khanna had said a big team helped him prepare the lunch. The chef had said they will “go easy on the spices” and steam and boil most of the food items.

The winner of National Culinary Award, Khanna prepared the food items with the hint of Gujarati flavour. Regional speciality khaman was there, aside from that apple pie, broccoli samosa, honey-dip cookies, multi-grain rotis and snacks made of chickpea flour were served.

For drinks, coconut water, ice tea and special chai were prepared by the chef and his team.

President Donald Trump landed at Ahmedabad Airport around noon on Monday, February 24. This marks his first visit to India.

Trump and his family were hosted on lunch by PM Modi. Following this, President Ram Nath Kovind will be hosting a dinner for the US President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

During his visit, the President will visit three Indian cities—Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi.

Donald Trump and wife Melania visited Mahatma Gandhi’s Sabarmati Ashram and then attended the ‘Namaste India’ event at the Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Trumps have left for Agra to visit the Taj Mahal before flying to Delhi.

