Meet The Flag Man Of Howrah Who Has A Collection Of Over 1 Lakh Indian National Flags

Priyo Ranjan Sarkar, a man who resides in Bally, Howrah, has been collecting discarded Indian flags after national celebrations from roadsides as well as program halls for years. Currently, Sarkar has a collection of over a lakh flags in his house.

Sarkar said that the reason he collects flags is to protect the dignity of the national symbol and hopes that one day the Government will come up with stringent laws, which will make people accountable for the way they discard national flags on roadsides post any national event celebrations.

Known as the flagman of Howrah, for Sarkar, the busiest days are 26 January (Republic Day), 23 January (Netaji Jayanti) and 15 August (Independence Day), during which people across town throw away hundreds of flags after the celebrations are over.

“My mother and my grandmother always told us that the Flag is our identity. So, I strongly think Government should bring in laws through which people who casually leave flags on the road should be put to task,” Sarkar told News18.com. It was Sarkar’s mother who inspired him to take up this Flag collecting responsibility, as one of his earliest memories is that of his mother collecting discarded flags from the roadside.

Now, Sarkar’s home is a small National flag museum of sorts, and people from in and around Howrah often visit his home to admire his flag collection. Every year, on Independence Day, Sarkar hoists a flag in his house and pledges to protect its dignity.

