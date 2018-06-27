Video Wall

Meet The Founder of India's First Transgender Modelling Agency, Rudrani Chettri

Transgender activist and model Rudrani Chettri talks about her community and the inception of 'Bold', India's first transgender modelling agency at a college's fashion event where she walked the ramp as the show stopper.

First published: June 27, 2018
