Meet The Green Innovator From Jharkhand, Who Is Creating A Cleaner Fuel, Only On HistoryTV18

Meet Vishal Prasad Gupta from Jharkhand. We all know that cleaner and greener fuel is the need of the hour.

In Ranchi, Jharkhand, Vishal has been heading India’s biofuel revolution. He studied many different algae before settling on a kind that he has used to create a carbon-neutral and sulphur-free biofuel that can replace diesel with a cleaner and greener fuel. Now he is working on a biofuel that can replace both diesel and petrol. Watch the story of this environment-friendly fuel this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch the story of this environment-friendly fuel along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the lady who has dedicated her life to understanding trees!



