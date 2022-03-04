Meet The Squash Champion From Maharashtra, Who Is Driving India’s Squash Revolution, Only On HistoryTV18

It is very rare to see a legend of a game dedicate their life to developing the sport in rural India. 5-times national Squash champion, Ritwik Bhattacharya, has started ‘Squash Temple and Real Training’ (START) Academy in a tribal village in Maharashtra. Learn how this academy is not only changing the lives of kids but also producing great talent on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 7th of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

Kalote-Mokashi is a small tribal village in Maharashtra that is today a hotbed for Squash talent all thanks to Ritwik Bhattacharya and his START Academy. He has trained over 100 children from the tribal village and has rolled out 42 national players in the sport. Out of these 42 children, few were ranked 13, 16 and 17 in their respective categories of junior and senior levels. Four of them qualified for the PSA world tour too!

Advertisement

Watch how Ritwik’s vision has turned this village into Maharashtra’s Squash capital this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this literal game-changing academy along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including a scientist from Orissa who makes art with bacteria!

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India every Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.