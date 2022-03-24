Meet the Unique Artist from Karnataka, Who is Creating One-of-its-kind Art, Only on HistoryTV18

Rubik’s cube is perhaps the world’s favourite puzzle. Solving it is a big challenge in itself. But creating art from it? Meet 26-year-old Prithveesh K. Bhat from Karnataka on the next episode of ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’ this Monday, 28th of March at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18. The eighth season of the trendsetting original factual entertainment series continues to deliver on its promise of making the viewers exclaim “OMG!” every Monday at 8 PM with enthralling, inspirational stories of extraordinary Indians and their incredible talents.

A resident of Udupi in Karnataka, Prithveesh caught the Rubik’s bug in college but was disheartened when he lost a challenge to solve it in a fixed time. But he rediscovered his love for the cubes as he stumbled upon Rubik art on the internet. He started off by making portraits of Mr Bean and Charlie Chaplin and has since gone on to make over 200 such portraits using Rubik’s cubes.

Advertisement

His talent has earned him Guinness World Records, Asia Records and many National records too. Prithveesh has shared his passion with 12,000 students through workshops and has also written a book on this journey. Watch the story of this Rubik’s cube master this Monday at 8 PM on ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India’!

Watch this amazing artist along with other incredible stories from across the length and breadth of the country, including the team modernising farming with an IoT device!

Tune in to watch ‘OMG! Yeh Mera India this Monday at 8 PM, only on HistoryTV18.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.