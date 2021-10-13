Megan Fox Opens up on Body Dysmorphia, Here's All You Need to Know About BDD

Looking at some of the Hollywood celebrities, one may think that they have a “perfect” life. However, there is a lot that goes on behind the scenes. Giving gist of how she deals with her own issues, actor and model Megan Fox recently opened up about her tryst with body dysmorphia. The actress appeared in a joint interview with boyfriend and actor/rapper Machine Gun Kelly for British GQ Style this month.

In the interview, the 35-year-old actress told the publication that the audience may look at somebody and think, “That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy.” However, the actress said that it is very likely that the person does not feel that way about themselves. Talking about herself, Megan told GQ that she has body dysmorphia and has a lot of “deep insecurities.”

Body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is described as the preoccupation with one or more perceived defects or flaws in physical appearance that are not observable to others. It is quite subjective from person to person. Medically, the condition is described as a mental health problem. If someone has BDD, they may be extremely upset about the appearance of their body, so much so that it gets in the way of their ability to live normally. Those with BDD cannot accept the minor “flaw” in their physical appearance and it may become overwhelming for them.

Johns Hopkins Medicine mentions that people with BDD may find that negative thoughts about their body are hard to control. BDD patients may even spend hours each day worrying about how they look and thinking can become so negative and overpowering that they may think about suicide at times.

People with BDD may focus or obsess over a certain part of the body. Some of the symptoms of BDD include constantly checking yourself in the mirror or avoiding mirrors; trying to hide your body part under a hat, scarf, or makeup, constantly exercising or grooming; constantly comparing yourself with others; always asking other people whether you look alright; not believing other people when they say you look fine and avoiding social activities.

