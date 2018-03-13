Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton are Twinning in Navy Blue Pumps at Commonwealth Service

With millions across the globe awaiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding day, the bride-to-be joined Queen Elizabeth II, on Monday, in what is supposedly her first public appearance with the monarch.Meghan Markle joined the queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at London’s Westminster Abbey. It marked another milestone in Markle’s path to joining the British monarch's family.They were joined by Prince William and his wife, Kate, Prince Charles, and other royals.On such occassions, while most royals make sure that they stand out and their outfit is distinct while remaining classy and royal, both Markle and Middleton made a case for colour-coordinated outfits and similar footwear.Dressed in a navy sheath dress and a white coat by Amanda Wakeley, the former Suits star managed to turn heads as she made an appearance with Prince Harry. A white beret, matching navy clutch and suede heels rounded of Markle's look for the Commonwealth Day service.The Duchess of Cambridge, 36, who is pregnant with her third baby, took maternity fashion to another level as she stepped out dressed in a navy blue coat and dress by Beulah London. She completed her look with a matching box-clutch, wide-brimmed, recycled hat from Lock & Co., and colour-coordinated navy suede heels, similar to the one Markle wore.While Meghan sported navy footwear Manolo Blahnik, Kate opted for her favourite pair of heeled pumps by Rupert Sanderson. However, the look of the two was quite similar as can be seen in photos.Take a look.Britain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 12, 2018/ ReutersBritain's Prince Harry, his fiancee Meghan Markle, Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain, March 12, 2018/ ReutersSeems like both the Duchess of Cambridge and the bride-to-be are already bonding over fashion conversations.(With input from AP)