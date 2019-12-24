Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Card Shows Baby Archie Crawling Closer to Camera Lens
The GIF shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing in front of a decked up Christmas tree. The cute face of Archie is seen closer to the lens of the camera.
The GIF shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing in front of a decked up Christmas tree. The cute face of Archie is seen closer to the lens of the camera.
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new member, their adorable son Archie, to celebrate this Christmas with. Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas and New Year greetings card on the social media. The card shows the couple smiling as baby Archie faces the camera to make it a perfect family snap.
The GIF shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing in front of a decked up Christmas tree. The cute face of Archie is seen closer to the lens of the camera.
The card has been shared on Twitter by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The caption reads, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" The black and white card reads, "Merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours."
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl— The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019
According to a report by Daily Mail, the picture on the Christmas greetings of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie has been captured by the royal couple's friend Janina Gavankar and copies of the image were emailed and hard copies of the same were sent to friends and staff on Monday, December 23.
The environmentally friendly Christmas greetings card by the royal couple comes after Harry and Meghan took their seven-month-old baby to Canada for a Christmas break. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also not be attending Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ananya Panday Makes Hot Chocolate with Love for BFF Shanaya Kapoor, See Pic
- Writer Moves HC Against Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak, Seeks Credit for Story
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!