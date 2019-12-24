Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Christmas Card Shows Baby Archie Crawling Closer to Camera Lens

The GIF shows the Duke and Duchess of Sussex posing in front of a decked up Christmas tree. The cute face of Archie is seen closer to the lens of the camera.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 24, 2019, 7:12 PM IST
Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a new member, their adorable son Archie, to celebrate this Christmas with. Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas and New Year greetings card on the social media. The card shows the couple smiling as baby Archie faces the camera to make it a perfect family snap.

The card has been shared on Twitter by The Queen's Commonwealth Trust. The caption reads, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!" The black and white card reads, "Merry Christmas and a happy new year from our family to yours."

According to a report by Daily Mail, the picture on the Christmas greetings of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie has been captured by the royal couple's friend Janina Gavankar and copies of the image were emailed and hard copies of the same were sent to friends and staff on Monday, December 23.

The environmentally friendly Christmas greetings card by the royal couple comes after Harry and Meghan took their seven-month-old baby to Canada for a Christmas break. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will also not be attending Christmas celebrations with the royal family at Sandringham.

