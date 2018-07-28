English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Meghan Markle’s Latest Look Proves Denim Dresses Could Be Part of Royal Wardrobes Too; See Pics
Meghan Markle makes a fashion statement in a denim dress. Take a look.
File Photo: Meghan Markle (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters)
Loading...
Ever since her wedding with Britain's Prince Harry, former American actress Meghan Markle has been under the media glare. From her royal engagements to her casual outings, each official and unofficial appearance by the Duchess of Sussex is carefully scrutinised by media personnel from across the globe.
While most of Meghan's fashion choices have left many impressed, her latest look explains how denims too can be a part of a royal's wardrobe.
On Thursday, Meghan opted for a easy-breezy Carolina Herrera mid-length denim dress for her appearance at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club to cheer on her husband Prince Harry who was participating in a charity polo match to raise funds for Sentebale -- a foundation set up by the 33-year-old royal and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help HIV-affected children in Lesotho and Botswana.
Meghan looked uber chic in the fuss-free attire that cinched her waist. The Duchess opted for a basket clutch, courtesy J. Crew, beige footwear and sunglasses to protect herself from the glaring sun. She tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup to complete the look.
Take a look.
Also Watch
While most of Meghan's fashion choices have left many impressed, her latest look explains how denims too can be a part of a royal's wardrobe.
On Thursday, Meghan opted for a easy-breezy Carolina Herrera mid-length denim dress for her appearance at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club to cheer on her husband Prince Harry who was participating in a charity polo match to raise funds for Sentebale -- a foundation set up by the 33-year-old royal and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help HIV-affected children in Lesotho and Botswana.
Meghan looked uber chic in the fuss-free attire that cinched her waist. The Duchess opted for a basket clutch, courtesy J. Crew, beige footwear and sunglasses to protect herself from the glaring sun. She tied her hair in a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup to complete the look.
Take a look.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Divya Pal
-
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Mission: Impossible - Fallout Review: Tom Cruise Delivers An Incredible Performance
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma Movie Review: Diljit Dosanjh Makes Sandeep Singh's Biopic Watchable
Friday 13 July , 2018 Soorma: Sandeep Singh, Diljit Dosanjh on Tragedy That Changed The Life of The Former Hockey Captain
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Creating New Memories With Old Songs: Sanam, The Band That Redefined The Meaning of Renditions
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Explains Why He Walked Out of Gulshan Kumar Biopic
- Tanmay Bhat's Hilarious Tweets to PeeCee's Rumoured Beau Nick Jonas Leave Twitterati In Splits
- When a Lucknow Man Had a Fight With His Wife Thanks To the Traffic Police's Red Rose
- Bollywood Star Ajay Devgn Rides Three-Wheel Trike With Son, Shares Pic
- Netflix is Giving Profile Icons a Makeover And Using Characters From its Own Shows
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...