GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Meghan Markle Makes Royal Ascot Debut in a White Givenchy Outfit

Wearing a white Givenchy dress and black and white Philip Treacy hat, the new Duchess of Sussex and her husband were accompanied in the carriage by Harry’s uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie.

Reuters

Updated:June 20, 2018, 1:50 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meghan Markle Makes Royal Ascot Debut in a White Givenchy Outfit
(Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Royal Ascot/ AP)
Meghan Markle made her debut on Tuesday at one of the English social season’s blue riband events, Royal Ascot, joining her husband Prince Harry in a horse-drawn carriage for the traditional procession along the course at the start of the five-day race meeting.

Wearing a white Givenchy dress and black and white Philip Treacy hat, the new Duchess of Sussex and her husband were accompanied in the carriage by Harry’s uncle Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his wife Sophie.

meghan ascot 2

Thousands of racegoers cheered the newly-weds, who married a month ago in a glittering ceremony at the nearby Windsor castle. They later presented a trophy to jockey Frankie Dettori who won the St James’s Palace Stakes on Without Parole.

The royal carriage procession was led by the Queen, 92, wearing a bright yellow coat and hat.

Earlier on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace announced that Elizabeth’s granddaughter Zara Tindall had given birth to her second daughter, the monarch’s seventh great-grandchild.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?

Recommended For You