Meghan Markle or Vaani Kapoor: Who Wore the Self Portrait Green Dress Better?

A post shared by SELF-PORTRAIT (@mrselfportrait) on Apr 21, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

A post shared by VK (@_vaanikapoor_) on Feb 3, 2018 at 2:53am PST

Soon-to-be-bride Meghan Markle -- who has been swaying millions of hearts across the globe with her royal, chic and flawless fashion choices of late -- recently set pulses racing when she turned up at the Invictus Games celebration reception hosted by Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull at the Australia House in London along with fiance Prince Harry, looking spring-ready in a pretty green floral dress that featured a cold shoulder, courtesy Self Portrait.Meghan, who has opted for more nude shades in the last couple of her public appearances that she has made, did not shy away from taking some fashion risk and proving that she knows it all just too well.Meghan looked gorgeous as ever in the dress which she teamed with an Alexander McQueen Grain de Poudre blazer, Roland Mouret bag, and Manolo Blahnik heels to round off her the look. She left her tresses open in loose waves.Take a look.Earlier this year, Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor too had sported the same Self Portrait outfit for an event, except that she did not team it with a blazer. In fact, Vaani wore the dress as is, and completed her look with minimal makeup, black heels and opted to leave her tresses open.Take a look?Who do you think sported the outfit better, Vaani Kapoor or Meghan Markle? Tell us in the comments section below.