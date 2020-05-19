Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Marriage Anniversary: A Look at Some Dreamy Moments from When They Said 'I Do'

It has been two years since Prince Harry of England got married to former American actress Meghan Markle and the couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After the dreamy wedding held at Windsor Castle, the pair became proud parents to Archie Harrison Moutbatten Windsor and moved away from their royal duties towards an ordinary life.

Meghan, Harry and Archie have now shifted to Los Angeles, with the rumours that the Suits actress might give another chance to her acting career. While they might have chosen to stand aside from their royal life, their wedding was truly a grand event, with the most famous people of the world in presence.

On their second anniversary, here is looking at some of the most beautiful photographs from Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

On the first wedding anniversary, a montage of pictures from the day of the marriage was shared on the official Instagram handle of Sussex Royal. The post revealed that the couple chose ‘This Little Light of Mine’ for their recessional.

Clare Waight Keller, the designer of Meghan’s white Givenchy wedding dress and several other attires she donned, also shared the story behind designing the “very secret dress”. She shared it on the day when she had finished fitting the dress in April 2018.

Here are some more pictures of the duo posted by several fan accounts:

Thank you all for being part of this beautiful moment. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mqPY77Widv — Meghan Markle (@MeghanMarkleR) May 20, 2018

On the eve of Harry & Meghans 2nd wedding anniversary, I am sat down having a look through this gorgeous book, such beautiful pictures of such a special day #Royal #TheSussexes #Meghan #Harry #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ANvhQWU7Ls — Royal Family (@Royal_FamilyUK) May 18, 2020

Happy Anniversary, to Meghan & Harry. Much joy and happiness to a lovely, beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/jlW1WrI2YP — royal whispers (@royalwhisper) May 19, 2020

Ahead of tomorrow, name one thing you adored ❤️ about Meghan & Harry's wedding day!! Mine pic.twitter.com/m0C3QTUn5z — KATEMOJI & MeghanMoji (@KateMeghanMoji) May 18, 2020

