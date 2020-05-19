Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Marriage Anniversary: A Look at Some Dreamy Moments from When They Said 'I Do'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said 'I do' two years ago on this day. Here are some beautiful moments from their wedding.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It has been two years since Prince Harry of England got married to former American actress Meghan Markle and the couple became the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After the dreamy wedding held at Windsor Castle, the pair became proud parents to Archie Harrison Moutbatten Windsor and moved away from their royal duties towards an ordinary life.
Meghan, Harry and Archie have now shifted to Los Angeles, with the rumours that the Suits actress might give another chance to her acting career. While they might have chosen to stand aside from their royal life, their wedding was truly a grand event, with the most famous people of the world in presence.
On their second anniversary, here is looking at some of the most beautiful photographs from Meghan and Harry’s wedding.
On the first wedding anniversary, a montage of pictures from the day of the marriage was shared on the official Instagram handle of Sussex Royal. The post revealed that the couple chose ‘This Little Light of Mine’ for their recessional.
View this post on Instagram
Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton/Joe Short (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)
Clare Waight Keller, the designer of Meghan’s white Givenchy wedding dress and several other attires she donned, also shared the story behind designing the “very secret dress”. She shared it on the day when she had finished fitting the dress in April 2018.
View this post on Instagram
The Royal Wedding Dress - Two years ago today I was in the final fittings for a very secret dress. So many emotions were running through me during those months leading up to the big day. A wedding dress is one of the most exquisite and beautiful moments for a designer, but also personally as an woman artist, creator there is a lot of sensitivity that flows through the process from the knowledge and understanding of the feelings that you have as a bride. It’s a unique point of view when you have been through it yourself, as I did at my wedding to my beloved husband 20 years ago, you remember every moment so clearly and realise the significance of every detail and decision. In so many ways you are capturing dreams, that as a girl and as you become a woman you will have been thinking about for years. Learning to let go of my emotions and embrace the feelings of someone you are designing for brings about an incredibly beautiful relationship of trust and intimacy. Through hours of conversation, meetings together, and research, slowly all the pieces of that story came together. Purity and simplicity were the guiding principles, a narrative of nature through the 53 florals of the Commonwealth to bring the world into the journey of the ceremony and subtlety bringing the lines of Givenchy and the history of the Maison to capture the classical timeless beauty i knew she wanted to achieve. It was obvious the significance of this occasion was more than any other, it would be a very personal ceremony with so many choices that would reflect both the bride and grooms heritage and their unique way of being incredibly inclusive, genuine and generous. Here are some of those moments from the day. @givenchyofficial #hautecouture #sussexroyal #meghanmarkle #royalwedding
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex - the past three years has flown by, and so such beauty has come into my life in so many ways. The teams that I have built of very talented designers, the skilled technicians and artisans I have worked with, and more importantly the friendships that have been made. One that started just 6 months into my role at Givenchy was with Meghan Markle, the future Duchess of Sussex. From the very beginning everything felt different from what I would have expected. She was modern, with a fresh approach, warm and welcoming, completely disarming and joyful in every way. We struck it off instantly and a friendship began. Fittings were always a special time to chat, just us, it was a time of getting to know each other’s history and there are many memorable moments. But above it all is a connection between two people that come from completely different paths in life. Friendship is about love, understanding and kindness. A good friend knows your stories and also helps you write them. @givenchyofficial #duchessofsussex #meghanmarkle
Here are some more pictures of the duo posted by several fan accounts:
Thank you all for being part of this beautiful moment. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mqPY77Widv— Meghan Markle (@MeghanMarkleR) May 20, 2018
On the eve of Harry & Meghans 2nd wedding anniversary, I am sat down having a look through this gorgeous book, such beautiful pictures of such a special day #Royal #TheSussexes #Meghan #Harry #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/ANvhQWU7Ls— Royal Family (@Royal_FamilyUK) May 18, 2020
Happy Anniversary, to Meghan & Harry. Much joy and happiness to a lovely, beautiful couple. pic.twitter.com/jlW1WrI2YP— royal whispers (@royalwhisper) May 19, 2020
Ahead of tomorrow, name one thing you adored ❤️ about Meghan & Harry's wedding day!! Mine pic.twitter.com/m0C3QTUn5z— KATEMOJI & MeghanMoji (@KateMeghanMoji) May 18, 2020
