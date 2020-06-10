Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Baby Archie is Already Speaking His First Words

Apart from saying regular words like ‘mama’ and ‘dada’, baby Archie also seems to have learnt two more words-- ‘dog’ and ‘book’.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s Baby Archie is Already Speaking His First Words
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan holding their son Archie

he first words of your baby are always special to you. Most of the time, parents race over making the first word to be either mummy or daddy. Seems like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also witnessing a similar happiness, as their little Archie has already started speaking his first few words.

Apart from saying regular words like ‘mama’ and ‘dada’, Archie also seems to have learnt two more words, including ‘dog’ and ‘book’, reported the US Weekly. His love for the word ‘dog’ is evident for his immense closeness to Prince Harry and Meghan’s dogs – a beagle named Guy and a black labrador.

A source close to the royal family informed, “He’s saying a few words, like ‘Dada’, ‘Mama’, ‘book’ and ‘dog’. He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks”.

The couple, who has stepped aside from their royal duties to live a more ordinary life, welcomed the baby boy in May 2019.

On Archie’s first birthday, Meghan did a live story-telling session, which was broadcasted on Save the Children UK’s Twitter page. Meghan read Duck! Rabbit! to the little munchkin on his birthday.

The adorable birthday video was shot by none other than doting daddy Prince Harry. In the video, Archie can be seen flipping the page as Meghan starts to read.

