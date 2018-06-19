Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress

Oh no sorry #MeghanMarkle this is not you 😢😢way too big!! Where has your lovely style gone ? pic.twitter.com/rr7uuQLpen — rattycastle (@rattycastle) June 17, 2018

When you get a last minute invite to a wedding and don’t have a hat so you grab the nearest thing and go#MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/LO2eWWXDzC — Katie (@CilloMurphy) June 17, 2018

this dress looks better on the invisible mannequin than it does on #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/ZK371CsDl9 — Dream Rose™ (@LoveDreamRose) June 17, 2018

I'm one of the few that likes the Duchess's choice of dress for the wedding. She's one of those awesome women that will do her best to ensure she doesn't upstage the bride! #duchessofsussex #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/wUlVEN75iP — ♥️ (@LoveRunandPray) June 17, 2018

Ever since the royal family officially announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, followed by the royal wedding this May, the world's, especially fashion connoisseurs eyes have been on the Duchess of Sussex.From her official portrait outfit, wedding dress, official outings to her first official engagements without husband Prince Harry post the nuptials, the fashion world has had a keen interest and a hawk's eye on what Meghan has been sporting for her various outings.Recently, the Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale in a Oscar de la Renta blue floral toile du jouy velvet wrap dress from its Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 collection with her husband by her side sporting a a three-piece suit paired with a polka-dot blue tie (that matched well with Meghan's dress) and his signature scruff.Meghan teamed her outfit with a pristine white Marks and Spencer hat, Aquazzura pump and a Carolina Herrera Scala Insignia clutch. The duchess rounded off her look with minimal makeup and her hair tied in signature messy hair.While both the duke and the duchess looked adorable together, it seemed like Meghan made a serious effort to dress down so as to not overshadow the bride.In fact, the duchess seemed not at ease with her rather ill-fitted dress as she kept holding onto the outfit, looking clumsy as a result.Even on social media, Meghan's dress received mixed reactions from netizens. Take a look at what people wrote about the duchess' latest appearance: