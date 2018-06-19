GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress

While both the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex looked adorable together, it seemed like Meghan Markle made a serious effort to dress down so as to not overshadow the bride.

Mugdha Kapoor Safaya | News18.com@Mugdha_Kapoor

Updated:June 19, 2018, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Meghan Markle Receives Mixed Reactions for her Oscar de la Renta Dress
File Photo: Meghan Markle (Eddie Mulholland/Pool via Reuters)
Ever since the royal family officially announced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement, followed by the royal wedding this May, the world's, especially fashion connoisseurs eyes have been on the Duchess of Sussex.

From her official portrait outfit, wedding dress, official outings to her first official engagements without husband Prince Harry post the nuptials, the fashion world has had a keen interest and a hawk's eye on what Meghan has been sporting for her various outings.

Recently, the Duchess of Sussex attended the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin and Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale in a Oscar de la Renta blue floral toile du jouy velvet wrap dress from its Oscar de la Renta Resort 2019 collection with her husband by her side sporting a a three-piece suit paired with a polka-dot blue tie (that matched well with Meghan's dress) and his signature scruff.



Meghan teamed her outfit with a pristine white Marks and Spencer hat, Aquazzura pump and a Carolina Herrera Scala Insignia clutch. The duchess rounded off her look with minimal makeup and her hair tied in signature messy hair.

While both the duke and the duchess looked adorable together, it seemed like Meghan made a serious effort to dress down so as to not overshadow the bride.

In fact, the duchess seemed not at ease with her rather ill-fitted dress as she kept holding onto the outfit, looking clumsy as a result.

Even on social media, Meghan's dress received mixed reactions from netizens. Take a look at what people wrote about the duchess' latest appearance:











Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You