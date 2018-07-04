English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Meghan Markle’s Royal Wardrobe Costs $1 Million
Right from her wedding outfit to her custom Givenchy ceremony gown, Markle seems to put her best foot forward when it comes to being royal ready.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex / File photo (Image: Reuters)
Dressing royal doesnt happen on discount. Thats what one can say about Meghan Markle's royal wardrobe, which is estimated to be worth $1 million.
Since her engagement to Prince Harry last November, Markle has stepped out in approximately $1 million worth of clothing and accessories, reports pagesix.com.
Right from her wedding outfit to her custom Givenchy ceremony gown, Markle seems to put her best foot forward when it comes to being royal ready.
Markle, 36, wore her custom Givenchy ceremony gown by Clare Waight Keller clocking in at over $440,000 and her Stella McCartney reception look worth more than $157,000. She wore the printed Oscar de la Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding retails for almost $6,000.
She wore a $643 sheer-paneled Goat dress to Prince Charles' garden party.
According to Katie Nicholl, royal expert, it is Prince Charles who has been picking up the tab for her "working royal wardrobe" post-nuptials.
"Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I would argue that's worth every penny," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.
Markle may recycle some of those royal looks in the months to come, in Kate Middleton-style.
"When you are buying that sort of couture with those sorts of price tags it would be criminal not to re-wear them," Nicholl said.
Also Watch
Since her engagement to Prince Harry last November, Markle has stepped out in approximately $1 million worth of clothing and accessories, reports pagesix.com.
Right from her wedding outfit to her custom Givenchy ceremony gown, Markle seems to put her best foot forward when it comes to being royal ready.
Markle, 36, wore her custom Givenchy ceremony gown by Clare Waight Keller clocking in at over $440,000 and her Stella McCartney reception look worth more than $157,000. She wore the printed Oscar de la Renta dress to Prince Harry's cousin's wedding retails for almost $6,000.
She wore a $643 sheer-paneled Goat dress to Prince Charles' garden party.
According to Katie Nicholl, royal expert, it is Prince Charles who has been picking up the tab for her "working royal wardrobe" post-nuptials.
"Look at the publicity she has brought in run up to the wedding. I would argue that's worth every penny," Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight.
Markle may recycle some of those royal looks in the months to come, in Kate Middleton-style.
"When you are buying that sort of couture with those sorts of price tags it would be criminal not to re-wear them," Nicholl said.
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mallika Sherawat Reveals She Lost Many Films Because Her Co-Actors Would Say 'Why Can't You be Intimate With Me'
- Forget Me Not, Rishabh Pant Reminds National Selectors
- Sachin Tendulkar Shares Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan as Legends Get Together
- In Conversation with Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes on Lifestyle Cycling Culture in India
- Ranbir Kapoor Has the Best Response to His Constant Comparisons With Ranveer Singh