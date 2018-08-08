Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding
It was during the time the former American actress, Meghan Markle, was waving to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday that she was clicked with the top button of her dress undone, leaving a black lacy bra visible.
(Photo: Meghan Markle/Reuters)
While the prince was snapped wearing a tailcoat and sunglasses, Meghan was dressed in a short-sleeved Club Monaco dress with blue top and multicolored skirt with a Philip Treacy hat.
It was during the time the former American actress was waving to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday that she was clicked with the top button of her dress undone, leaving a black lacy bra visible. However, instead of panicking, Meghan managed the situation like a boss and buttoned up her dress before the wedding ceremony.
Despite the quick cover up on Meghan's part, she was criticised by online users for her skin show and going against the royal traditions.
While some said that it was a "deliberate" move, others came to her rescue.
I see London, I see France, I see Meghan's ...well, not underpants but just as embarrassing a moment. I suppose the good news is that she did wear a lovely lace bra. pic.twitter.com/edNevO0Kly— darlene foster (@fdarlene491) August 5, 2018
Meghan stepped out in dark-colour like someone attending a funeral, and did she deliberately flaunt her bra for the camera?. The bride,27, and groom, 30, look young and cute, but Meghan stole the show with her deliberate wardrobe malfunction.- https://t.co/4y2yDG3csw— Joy Musa (@Joywesey) August 4, 2018
Deliberate wardrobe malfunction?? That makes no sense. A wardrobe malfunction is an accident!! I seriously doubt she intentionally did this so people like you, who nitpick everything she does, gives u something to do. Get off your high horse and get a life!— chris mccutcheon (@ckm1021) August 5, 2018
Oh stop it. YOU'RE the one deliberately desperate for attention!!!— Abby Chugden (@abby_chugden) August 6, 2018
This isn't the first time Meghan has been subjected to online criticism. Previously too, she was trolled for sporting an "inappropriate" dress at Trooping the Colour event and for donning an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress at Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding
- Salman Khan Has the 'Biggest' Memory of Navratri With Aishwarya Rai
- A Bangladeshi Student Turned Police's Tear Gas Shell Into a Pen Stand
- Research Suggests Samsung Galaxy S7 is Vulnerable to Hacking
- Club Bowler Gets Nine-game Ban for Denying Ton to Batsman by Chucking the Ball to Boundary