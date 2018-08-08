GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Meghan Markle Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Prince Harry's Friend's Wedding

It was during the time the former American actress, Meghan Markle, was waving to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday that she was clicked with the top button of her dress undone, leaving a black lacy bra visible.

News18.com

Updated:August 8, 2018, 5:35 PM IST
(Photo: Meghan Markle/Reuters)
The Duchess of Sussex, who recently celebrated her 37th birthday, is making headlines yet again, only this time, it's not for her chic outfit or royal style, but due to a wardrobe malfunction that she suffered on her special day while attending the wedding of Prince Harry’s longtime friend Charlie van Straubenzee.

While the prince was snapped wearing a tailcoat and sunglasses, Meghan was dressed in a short-sleeved Club Monaco dress with blue top and multicolored skirt with a Philip Treacy hat.

It was during the time the former American actress was waving to well-wishers outside the church on Saturday that she was clicked with the top button of her dress undone, leaving a black lacy bra visible. However, instead of panicking, Meghan managed the situation like a boss and buttoned up her dress before the wedding ceremony.

Despite the quick cover up on Meghan's part, she was criticised by online users for her skin show and going against the royal traditions.

While some said that it was a "deliberate" move, others came to her rescue.













This isn't the first time Meghan has been subjected to online criticism. Previously too, she was trolled for sporting an "inappropriate" dress at Trooping the Colour event and for donning an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera dress at Queen Elizabeth's birthday parade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
