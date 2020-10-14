Meghan Markle Supports Feminist Movement by Sporting This Outfit During Meeting with Malala Yousafzai

To mark the International Day of the Girl last weekend, the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a virtual discussion with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

However, apart from discussing the repercussions of pandemic on women, Markle’s outfit was also noticed for its subtle feminist message. The 39-year-old actress wore a black bodysuit from Tuxe. The brand was founded in 2008 by Tamar Daniel after the devastating financial crisis hit the world economy.

Daniel wanted to create a brand with a difference and through Tuxe, she is reducing the gender pay-gap. Products from the brand come with free performance sessions with life-coach Ianna Raim. Customers get access to ten pre-recorded sessions with Raim on a range of topics that include setting professional goals and turning setbacks into success. The brand guides women through professional and life challenges even after the purchase has been made.

This is not the first time that Markle is wearing the brand. In 2018, Markle wore a business look accompanied by Tuxe White Shirt and bow for her first Royal engagement. By wearing a suit for her first official evening appearance with Prince Harry, Markle had clearly sent the message that she is going to bring the feminist revolution to the royal family of the UK.

Discussing the importance of women all over the world having access to education, the three spoke about their own experiences at school. Malala also asked the couple how they have been spending lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking from their new home in Santa Barbara, California, Prince Harry replied that they have been working really hard and are completely understanding how challenging the pandemic is for absolutely everyone. He further said how the longer it goes on, the more it's going to be felt especially from a mental health aspect.

Markle discussed her priorities when it comes to raising her son Archie. She explained how to be able to raise their son in a way where everything about his nourishment is in terms of educational substance. The couple also spoke about how they can learn and how they can grow. Markle said having the privilege of being able to go to school is something that oftentimes is taken for granted.