Meghan Markle Gets Trolled for Sporting 'Inappropriate Dress' at Trooping the Colour

I'm afraid neither the dress nor the hair are appropriate and she knows it. Is it too much to show the Queen respect? #MeghanMarkle — Samantha van Dalen (@londonsouffle) June 9, 2018

I do feel her choice of an off the shoulder dress was pushing it for HRH Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday celebration. I have a feeling she’s going to push the limits a little too much?! — Shari cunningham (@sacunning) June 9, 2018

For those who love British tradition, dignity, and history, #MeghanMarkle is a disaster. Another instance of American arrogance and liberal feminist, she breaks protocol with her dress again. She only thinks of herself and snubs the British. @KensingtonRoyal — 1967 Borders (@wb1967borders) June 10, 2018

Her outfit is gorgeous. She has the perfect figure for it. Stop hating on her. — carol ann schotter (@schotsie4826) June 10, 2018

Thought she looked quite appropriate and nice///lovely outfit befitting her age. — Bob C (@JustGoodAdvice) June 10, 2018

The Duchess of Looked quiet stunning in her pink dress. She is a real class act. — Darlene Raysor (@DarleneRaysor) June 10, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the pageantry of the annual Trooping the Color ceremony Saturday in London to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married three weeks ago, made the short trip from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in a horse-drawn carriage as royal fans lining the Mall cheered and waved. The couple later joined other members of the royal family on the palace’s front balcony to watch the Royal Air Force fly by.The Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, wore a Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder dress and a hat by Philip Treacy.(Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour/ Reuters)As pretty as Meghan looked, the choice of neckline for the outfit (we know Meghan loves off-the-shoulder neckline) did not go down too well with the royal family fans and followers. While some criticized her for revealing too much and "pushing the limits", others pointed out that the dress was inappropriate for Trooping the Colour or any formal event.However, supporters were quick enough to jump in and save the day for the new duchess.Trooping the Color is a ceremony deeply rooted in the history of the United Kingdom. It originated from traditional preparations for battle when flags, or colors, were “trooped” so soldiers in the ranks would be able to recognize them.(With inputs from AP)