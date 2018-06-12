GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Meghan Markle Gets Trolled for Sporting 'Inappropriate Dress' at Trooping the Colour

While some criticized Meghan Markle for revealing too much and pushing the limits, others pointed out that the dress was inappropriate for Trooping the Colour or any formal event.

News18.com

June 12, 2018
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex / File photo (Image: Reuters)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined the pageantry of the annual Trooping the Color ceremony Saturday in London to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who married three weeks ago, made the short trip from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade in a horse-drawn carriage as royal fans lining the Mall cheered and waved. The couple later joined other members of the royal family on the palace’s front balcony to watch the Royal Air Force fly by.

The Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, wore a Carolina Herrera off-the-shoulder dress and a hat by Philip Treacy.

(Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour/ Reuters) (Photo: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour/ Reuters)

As pretty as Meghan looked, the choice of neckline for the outfit (we know Meghan loves off-the-shoulder neckline) did not go down too well with the royal family fans and followers. While some criticized her for revealing too much and "pushing the limits", others pointed out that the dress was inappropriate for Trooping the Colour or any formal event.










However, supporters were quick enough to jump in and save the day for the new duchess.










Trooping the Color is a ceremony deeply rooted in the history of the United Kingdom. It originated from traditional preparations for battle when flags, or colors, were “trooped” so soldiers in the ranks would be able to recognize them.

(With inputs from AP)

| Edited by: Mugdha Kapoor Safaya
