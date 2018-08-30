English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Meghan Markle's Wedding Dress to Go On Show at Windsor Castle
The event will run as part of the Windsor Castle tour from October 2018 to January 2019, and will also feature Price Harry's wedding attire -- a traditional military uniform -- as well as the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara which was lent to The Duchess by Her Majesty the Queen, and will be on public display for the first time.
Meghan Markle and Britain's Prince Harry stand on the steps of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle following their wedding. (Image: AP)
The designer wedding dress worn by the Duchess of Sussex - Meghan Markle - on her big day is soon set to go on display at Windsor Castle, as part of a special exhibition titled "A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex".
The event will run as part of the Windsor Castle tour from October 2018 to January 2019, and will also feature Price Harry's wedding attire -- a traditional military uniform -- as well as the diamond and platinum bandeau tiara which was lent to The Duchess by Her Majesty the Queen, and will be on public display for the first time.
It is the Givenchy Haute Couture wedding dress chosen by Markle and designed exclusively for her by British designer Clare Waight Keller, however, which will no doubt take center stage at the exhibit.
Featuring a bateau neckline, the minimalist gown was created from an exclusive, double-bonded silk cady, developed by Waight Keller, and features a triple silk organza underskirt.
Topping off the outfit is Markle's silk tulle veil, which was painstakingly crafted by hand a team of embroiders, with floral embellishments that represent each of the Commonwealth countries.
Following their turn at Windsor Castle, the nuptial outfits will go on to be displayed at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh from June to October 2019 (via WWD).
