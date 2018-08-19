English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Meghna Gulzar Presents a Facet of Gulzar as a Father With Her New Book
Gulzar is widely known as a filmmaker, lyricist and writer. A new book by daughter Meghna Gulzar, presents a facet of the icon as a father.
Image: Yogen Shah
Gulzar is widely known as a filmmaker, lyricist and writer. But a new book by his daughter, Meghna Gulzar, presents a facet of the icon that few have been aware of - as a father.
Titled Because he is, the announcement of the book's publication was made on Saturday, Gulzar's 84 birthday, by publisher HarperCollins.
"In iridescent prose, his daughter, Meghna, documents his life, revealing the man behind the legend: in every way a hands-on father, who prepared her for school without fail every day, braiding her hair and tying her shoelaces, and who despite his busy career in cinema, always made it a point to end his workday at 4 p.m. because her school ended at that time, and who wrote a book for her birthday every year till she was thirteen," HarperCollins said in a statement.
The book is said to carry "never-seen-before" photographs of Gulzar, and, according to the publisher, offers an incredible insight into the bond between a father and a daughter.
