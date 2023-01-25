Mehendi To Haldi: 5 Indian Outfits From Sara Ali Khan’s Closet That Will Work For You

Sara Ali Khan’s style statements have always been a head-turner. Be it bodycon gowns, mini dresses or athleisure, Sara Ali Khan can slay in any outfit. Her sartorial choice for traditional wear often makes a buzz online. Sara Ali Khan makes traditional and simple ensembles look perfect and embrace every bit of glamour while she’s at it. Her outfits are perfect to be worn at a wedding. If you are seeking inspiration for the perfect wedding outfit at a friend’s or a family member’s wedding, look no further.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Sara Ali Khan picked a sharara set from the shelves of designer Faraz Manan. The Kedarnath actress wore an ivory-coloured short kurta and paired it with fit and flare sharara pants. The ensemble is crafted with intricate embroidery and embellishments in white floral and geometric patterns. The sophisticated outfit featured full sleeves, a high neckline and a scalloped hem. She opted for diamond studs and rings. It’s a perfect wedding wear outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sureena Chowdhri (@sureenachowdhri)

This is a perfect haldi outfit that you can wear to your friend’s wedding. Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful in this Kurti set. She can be seen all decked up in a stunning yellow kurti featuring intricate white and silver threadwork throughout. She opted for matching straight pants with silver and mirror work. To match the outfit, she picked a sheer white dupatta that instantly added grace. Lastly, to accessorize her look, she added golden bangles, a statement ring and stone studded earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sureena Chowdhri (@sureenachowdhri)

Sara Ali Khan nailed the garara outfit in this Fuschia pink ensemble from the shelves of Sureena Chowdhri. The Atrangi Re actress wore a short kurti featuring full sleeves and beautiful white threadwork throughout. She paired it with a stunning kurti with perfect pleats. The matching sheer dupatta completed her traditional look. Add statement earrings with pearl studs to wear this to a wedding for a regal look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Making heads turn in this Manish Malhotra lehenga, Sara Ali Khan looked absolutely stunning. Sara was decked up in a gorgeous black and gold heavily embroidered lehenga that she paired with a black blouse. She chose to ditch the dupatta and accessorized herself with a gold ring and kept her makeup minimal. You can add statement gold earrings and tie your hair in a messy updo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAW MANGO (@raw_mango)

Sara Ali Khan wore a green Banswara kurta of Raw Mango and it’s an ideal wedding outfit. She paired the kurta with Nawalgarh organza odhani with handwoven peacock motifs in zardozi and straight-fit Khetri pants. The Varanasi silk brocade kurta adds a royal look and you can add a golden embroidered potli with it.

