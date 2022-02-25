Meher Baba Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes by the Spiritual Guru

MEHER BABA BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: February 25 marks the birth anniversary of Meher Baba. Known for his mystical teachings and undergoing a spiritual transformation at a very young age, Meher Baba or Merwan Sheriar Irani was an Indian spiritual master. He declared himself to be an incarnation of God and claimed that his aim was to propagate spirituality.

Meher Baba assumed complete silence for much of his later life, he communicated only through gestures and small written words. It is believed that Meher Baba had set up the Manzil-e-Meem, an ashram of sorts, in 1922 in Mumbai. The aim behind setting up this Ashram was to inculcate strict discipline among his followers. He even wrote a book titled – God Speaks, which was published in the early 50s.

Meher Baba’s quotes are also a form of his teachings, on his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of them:

“No amount of prayer or meditation can do what helping others can do.”

“Don’t Worry Be Happy”

“I belong to no religion, my religion is love and heart is my temple. Always remember that ceremonies cover me, but pure love reveals me.”

“Love God and find him within - the only treasure worth finding.”

“Mastery in Servitude”

“True love is no game of the faint-hearted and the weak. It is born of strength and understanding.”

“Irrespective of their birth labels and belief tables, my blessings to all those who feel themselves to be oppressed, depressed and suppressed from any cause whatsoever!”

“Love can attain what the intellect cannot fathom.”

“You are because God is, God is because you are. But that experience one in a million can have.”

“All talk about the path and the goal is as a lantern carried by a blind man. The blind man needs a staff in his hand, the seeker needs his hand in the God-Man’s”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.