Melange of Music, Food at The Great Noida Fest
The two-day gala, which will have food stalls, cooking demonstrations, workshops, live performances, adventure sports and a flea market under one roof from November 3-4 at Gaur City Stadium, Greater Noida.
The Great Noida Fest is set to tap into the pre-Diwali fervour with a mix of music by artistes like Sukhe and Mannat Noor, as well as an array of cuisines.
The two-day gala, which will have food stalls, cooking demonstrations, workshops, live performances, adventure sports and a flea market under one roof, will be held from November 3-4 at Gaur City Stadium, Greater Noida.
For the food section, popular food joints like Garam Dharam, as well as eateries like Local, Time Machine, Pahmos and Lord of the Drinks, will set up shop offering Indian and multi-cuisine dishes.
Sukhe, known for songs like "Sniper" and "Jaguar", is looking forward to perform for the crowd.
"I am happy to be a part of The Great Noida Fest and set the festive mood for the people of NCR region. People of Noida exude a lot of vigour and energy. Music is the best way I can connect to people and I am coming to make people groove to my musical beats," he said in a statement.
DJ Yogii, who will also perform at the fest, said: "I am looking forward to the event and make people dance and twist on the dance floor. I am ready to set the stage on fire with Punjabi beats."
There will be performances by DJ Ankita, Kamal Khan, Mannat Noor, and DJ Zulfi, Parmish, DJ Yogii, DJ Gouri, Veshesh, Nawab and Rocknama Band.
