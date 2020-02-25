Melania Trump Sticks to American Designer as Ivanka Trump Wears Silk Sherwani By Anita Dongre to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Ivanka Trump opted for a silk sherwani by Indian designer Anita Dongre for her visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan with her father, US President Donald Trump.
Images: Twitter
Ever since US First Lady Melania Trump and first daughter Ivanka Trump landed in India for their trip with US President Donald Trump, their fashion choices have been under the scanner. On day one, arriving in Ahmedabad, Melania added an Indian touch to her all-white outfit with a green Banarasi sash. On day 2 in Delhi, she stuck to a Carolina Herrera midi dress with floral embroidery.
Ivanka, on the other hand, recycled an old dress she wore to Argentina when she landed in Ahmedabad on Monday, and went on to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra in the same outfit. While Indian fashion enthusiasts have been waiting to see the US first lady and first daughter in Indian weaves, both of them have stuck to western outfits so far.
While Melania has been choosing outfits made by American designers, Ivanka, for her visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, chose an all-white outfit made of silk by Anita Dongre. The Indian designer has added yet another foreign dignitary to her list, after Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Queen Mathilde of Belgium, First Lady of Canada Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and former US First Lady Hillary Clinton. She was seen at the Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning on the Trump family's first state visit to India.
Speaking about the garment, Anita Dongre said, "Ivanka is wearing a sherwani made out of handwoven silk from Murshidabad, West Bengal. It is timeless, and such a classic. We created this style twenty years ago and it's amazing to see how beautifully relevant it is even today. A powerful, standout silhouette, a sherwani carries the same charisma in absolutely any colour but my personal favourites are the evergreen blue, white and black."
