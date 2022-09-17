Men Fashion: Put Your Best Foot Forward With These Must-haves in Your Wardrobe

The best way to express the true sense of style, for men, is through the articles of clothing they choose to wear, based on the occasion. Whether it is a sleek or rugged look, causal dressing is the freedom to experiment with your style, choosing comfort, and opting for individuality. Ranging from shorts to jeans or opting for sliders or sneakers, graphic tees, or knit polo, here’s a chance to spice up your casual look.

Say goodbye to sartorial nightmares with these must-haves in your wardrobe:

Great-fitting jeans

One of the most important outfits for casual dressing is a pair of good-fitting jeans. A pair of jeans can make you look dressy or casual depending on how you style it. For a polished appearance, you can opt for straight-fit styles and dark-washed denim. To give a casual vibe to your style, opt for light hues and ripped ones.

Shorts

A good-tailored short will accentuate your body structure and make you look classy. Make sure you choose the right length and right fit to avoid ruining the casual look. You should choose to wear shorts with a flat front for a sleek look.

Casual Shirts

Casual long- or short-sleeved shirts will make you look a little sharper. For a relaxed look, you can unbutton and roll the cuffs. Make sure to have a white classic shirt in your wardrobe. Make sure the collars are properly ironed before you wear them.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Casual T-shirts

T-shirts are the most casual outfit to have in your wardrobe. It’s versatile as it can be styled in various ways. Opt for classic crew-neck cotton T-shirts in solid colours like black, white, dark blue, grey, etc. You can also choose a patterned T-shirt that fits your body well.

Casual Footwear

While dressing casually, make sure you have good footwear to sport with it. You absolutely cannot go wrong with sneakers. Opt for white sneakers for a classic look that can be sported with every style. Opt for leather footwear for a more polished look. Loafers and desert boots are also good alternatives.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here