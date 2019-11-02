Men with High Levels of Testosterone Have Higher Chances of Getting Prostate Cancer, Says Study

A new study claims that men with high levels of testosterone may be almost a fifth more likely to develop prostate cancer. According to a report published in Daily Mail, a study involving more than 200,000 British men suggest two hormones can predict their prostate cancer risk.

The study, conducted by the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford, and slated to be presented at the National Cancer Research Institute conference in Glasgow, saw that men with most testosterone in their blood, compared to those with the least, were 18 percent more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Furthermore, study authors found that those with the highest level of a second hormone called IGF-I, saw their risk increase by 25 per cent compared to those with the lowest level.

According to experts, the hormones are an indication for cancer because they add to the growth of cells in the prostate, which keeps growing throughout a man's life. When the prostate cells grow and divide faster, there are greater chances of errors creeping into genetic codes and mutated cells being copied, resulting in cancer.

However, the study also suggests that there is a possibility for men lowering their hormone levels naturally. For example, the report states that men on vegan diets have been found to have lower levels of IGF-I, which could be liked to evidence that men who eat less dairy have a lower risk of getting prostate cancer.

Speaking about the same, Dr Ruth Travis, who led the study, said that the research told study authors that the two hormones could be a mechanism that links things like diet, lifestyle and body size with risk of prostate cancer. According to Dr Travis, it takes researchers a step closer to determining strategies to prevent the disease.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.