Menopause: How Yoga Can Help Reduce Mood Swings, Night Sweats

As women approach the age of 50, they experience a major life transition in the form of menopause. This irreversible biological process marks the end of ovarian function. Approximately three-quarters of all women undergo a range of menopausal symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, pain, decreased libido, and mood changes. These symptoms can last for several years post-menopause and can have a profound effect on their overall well-being.

Relieving physical symptoms: Specific yoga asanas (or postures) are associated with deeper and slower breathing patterns. They also aid with flexibility and balance, reducing oxygen consumption while also stabilising blood pressure and heart rate. Thus, yoga can help relieve physical menopausal symptoms.

Sleep quality: A study published in 2022 in the Health And Nursing Journal found that yoga can help decrease menopausal symptoms, especially those associated with poor sleep. In perimenopausal and postmenopausal women, yoga significantly improved sleep quality.

Mental wellness: A study on Hatha Yoga and its effects on menopausal symptoms showed that with just 12 weeks of regular practice, stress and depression symptoms are reduced. Yoga also prevents an increase in cortisol– the primary stress hormone. This shows that yoga has a positive hormonal stress-related effect on menopausal women.

Immunity benefit of pranayama: Pranayama, or controlled breathing exercises, help develop a steady mind, strong willpower and sound judgment. It also improves the body’s defence mechanisms and infuses positive thinking.

Reducing night flashes: A 2021 study on Simplified Kundalini Yoga (SKY) has found that this form of yoga significantly improved menopausal-specific quality of life. Not only does it reduce psychosocial and physical symptoms, but it also reduces hot flashes. Antioxidant enzymes, which help rid the body of toxins, were found to be quite elevated after a year of regular practice of SKY.

The ancient practice of yoga provides a holistic approach to wellness and is known to reduce stress levels, increase flexibility, and enhance overall health.

