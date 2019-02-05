English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Men's Brains Diminish Faster than Women's
The study noted that the brain's metabolism slows as people grow older, but it may differ between men and women.
Nearly 50 million people around the world suffer from dementia and Alzheimer's according to the latest estimates. (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Dmitry Berkut/ Istock.com)
Loading...
While the human brain tends to shrink with age, men's brains diminish faster than women's which may explain why the fairer sex are more likely to stay mentally sharp in their later years, finds a study led by a researcher of Indian-origin.
The study noted that the brain's metabolism slows as people grow older, but it may differ between men and women.
The findings, led by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, showed that women's brains appear to be about three years younger than men of the same chronological age, metabolically speaking.
"It's not that men's brains age faster — they start adulthood about three years older than women, and that persists throughout life," said Manu Goyal, Assistant Professor of radiology at the university's Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology.
"What we don't know is what it means. I think this could mean that the reason women don't experience as much cognitive decline in later years is because their brains are effectively younger, and we're currently working on a study to confirm that," he explained.
Older women tend to score better than men of the same age on tests of reason, memory and problem solving.
The results were published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The brain runs on sugar, but how the brain uses sugar changes as people age.
To figure out how brains use sugar differently between men and women, the team analysed 121 women and 84 men, ranging in age from 20 to 82 years.
The researchers trained a machine-learning algorithm on men's age and their brain metabolism, taken from PET scans by measuring the flow of oxygen and glucose in their brains, and applied it to women's.
The algorithm yielded brain ages an average of 3.8 years younger than the women's chronological ages.
The researchers also performed the analysis in reverse. This time, the algorithm reported that men's brains were 2.4 years older than their true ages.
The relative youthfulness of women's brains was detectable even among the youngest participants, who were in their 20s, the researchers said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The study noted that the brain's metabolism slows as people grow older, but it may differ between men and women.
The findings, led by researchers from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, showed that women's brains appear to be about three years younger than men of the same chronological age, metabolically speaking.
"It's not that men's brains age faster — they start adulthood about three years older than women, and that persists throughout life," said Manu Goyal, Assistant Professor of radiology at the university's Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology.
"What we don't know is what it means. I think this could mean that the reason women don't experience as much cognitive decline in later years is because their brains are effectively younger, and we're currently working on a study to confirm that," he explained.
Older women tend to score better than men of the same age on tests of reason, memory and problem solving.
The results were published in the proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
The brain runs on sugar, but how the brain uses sugar changes as people age.
To figure out how brains use sugar differently between men and women, the team analysed 121 women and 84 men, ranging in age from 20 to 82 years.
The researchers trained a machine-learning algorithm on men's age and their brain metabolism, taken from PET scans by measuring the flow of oxygen and glucose in their brains, and applied it to women's.
The algorithm yielded brain ages an average of 3.8 years younger than the women's chronological ages.
The researchers also performed the analysis in reverse. This time, the algorithm reported that men's brains were 2.4 years older than their true ages.
The relative youthfulness of women's brains was detectable even among the youngest participants, who were in their 20s, the researchers said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tahira Kashyap Opens Up on Difficult Years of Marriage with Ayushmann Khurrana Post Vicky Donor
- URI Box Office: Vicky Kaushal Film Declares War of Its Own, Inches Closer to Rs 200-Cr Mark
- New Car Discounts in February 2019 Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh – Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- Why Harvard's Top Astronomer Thinks an Alien Spaceship has Definitely Visited Us
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results