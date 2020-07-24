10 Common Sexual Health Problems Men Shouldn’t Ignore

It’s often assumed that sexual health problems occur in most men only due to growing age, or that the only issues they face are related to dissatisfaction in bed. But the fact is that sexual health is linked to your overall well-being and sexual health issues can show up at any age and affect your quality of life.

Unfortunately, as a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care in 2018 indicates, sexual health is a poorly recognized public health issue in India and is often stigmatized - which leads to major delays or absence of timely and appropriate treatment. This is quite a shame because a lot of male sexual health issues can be treated and cured if detected early.

Here are 10 common sexual health issues that no man should ignore, but instead get treatment for as early as possible:

1. Decreased libido: It’s natural that your sex drive should not be the same as the next man’s, but if you observe a sudden drop in libido, it’s best to consult a doctor. Decreased libido can be caused by underlying issues like a drop in testosterone levels, sleep apnea, chronic pain, cancer and psychological issues.

2. Incontinence: Incontinence refers to urine leaks that occur when you put pressure on your bladder while coughing, sneezing, laughing, exercising, etc. This problem can be indicative of prostate or urinary tract issues.

3. Chronic fatigue: Lack of sexual stamina and desire can also be the results of chronic fatigue, which in turn can be caused by testicular injury, hormonal imbalances, diabetes and other health issues.

4. Erectile dysfunction: Struggling to or failing to maintain an erection can be caused by multiple issues like psychological issues, alcohol or drug abuse, and diseases like heart disease, diabetes, etc. Get a thorough check-up done.

5. Penis shape: Your natural penis shape is no cause of concern unless there’s a curve or bend accompanied by pain. This could be a sign of Peyronie’s disease, so consult the doctor immediately.

6. Premature ejaculation: Anxiety, depression, erectile dysfunction, inexperience and a long period of abstinence can lead to premature ejaculation. Instead of feeling ashamed about it, you should consult a doctor or expert about this issue if it happens repeatedly.

7. Testicular lumps: Cysts, inflammation, infections and cancer can occur in the testes. It’s therefore very important to check your testicles for lumps regularly. Any abnormal growth should be reported to the doctor immediately.

8. Infertility: Infertility is not just about your ability to have children. Your semen composition should be regularly checked because it can also be related to other underlying illnesses.

9. Male breasts: Derisively referred to as man-boobs, male breasts of gynecomastia can occur due to weight gain and hormonal issues. Weight loss and a thorough check-up can help deal with this issue easily, so you shouldn’t be ashamed to talk to a doctor about it.

10. Smelly penis: You might think it’s just sweat, but a persistent funky smell down there could be a sign of a fungal or bacterial infection. Even yeast infections can cause bad odour, so don’t take this lightly.

For more information, read our article on Men’s sexual problems and solutions.

Health articles on News18 are written by myUpchar.com, India’s first and biggest resource for verified medical information. At myUpchar, researchers and journalists work with doctors to bring you information on all things health.