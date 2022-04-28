Men's Summer Fashion: Styling Ideas When Shorts are all You Want to Wear

It is that time of the year again when you toss your heavy sweaters out of your wardrobe, and their space is occupied by breezy shorts and cotton tees. And why not? They are cool, stylish, and scream summers. When it comes to stylish summer looks, men do not need to restrict themselves to t-shirts and denim. They can either dress it down or notch it up keeping the occasion in mind. Not only the style, but comfort is the main USP (Unique Selling Price) of sporting a look in shorts. But witnessing so many options in front of you it might get a bit confusing on how to style the overall looking while donning shorts.

When it comes to men’s shorts, the most common fabric that is used is cotton, and cotton blend along with linen and denim, giving you a whole range of options to choose from. But if you are wondering how to style it then you must surely take a few references from Bollywood films like Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Both the films exhibited that if you are going on a trip then confidently opt for shorts and a t-shirt to create an effortless style while being at ease. However, if you are working on Sunday or on your trip then combine the same shorts with a formal shirt and create a cool semi-formal look. Here are a few tips to accentuate your style:

Confidently experiment with colours

We are amidst the summer season and the weather screams pastel colours. You must never shy away from experimenting with the colours, as they bring funky variety to your appearance. Nowadays, shorts are even available in different prints, you can match one with your vibe and ace the look by pairing it with a t-shirt.

Co-ord Sets

Currently, co-ord sets are going trending crazy, after a few celebrities have fixed it as their airport look. Go on and try one for yourself, as per your taste. To give it a quirky vibe few co-ord sets come with a hoodie top, which will definitely help you to stand out amidst the crowd.

Denim

One can never go wrong with Denim, it is the safest option to go with. While a person rocks the denim look if paired with white, you can twist it and make a unique co-ord look by pairing it with a different shade of denim. Go with a darker and lighter shade to ace the look.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.