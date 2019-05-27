English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Menstrual Hygiene Day 2019: 5 Hygiene Tips Every Woman Should Know
On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, we take a look at tips that help women maintain menstrual hygiene.
Representative Images: Getty Images
Loading...
Menstrual Hygiene Day aims to create awareness and change negative perceptions around menstrual hygiene. Initiated by a German-based NGO WASH United in 2014, it aims to benefit women worldwide while date 28 was selected to acknowledge that 28 days is the average length of the menstrual cycle.
Menstrual hygiene management can be particularly challenging for girls and women in developing countries who have no proper access to information or facilities. Furthermore, traditional cultures make the topic a taboo, not to be discussed, making it further difficult for them to address the issue. Poor menstrual hygiene is caused by lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure.
On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, we take a look at tips that help women maintain menstrual hygiene
Keep separate underwear for your period: It is advisable to keep separate underwear to be used during the period. If stained, wash it immediately and disinfect it. It is not hygienic to walk around in stained underwear. Keep an extra pair handy when you are going out, just in case you need it.
Change napkin every 4-5 hours: Menstrual blood, when released from the body, attracts various organisms which multiply in the warmth of the blood, causing irritation, rashes or urinary tract infections. Changing napkin or tampons regularly curb the chances.
Wash every time you use the toilet: The outer skin of the vagina has folds which can cause blood accumulation that may lead to bad odour. Wash regularly. Washing the correct way is also important. Wash from vagina to anus not the other way around as it can lead to transmission of bacteria. Also, while using vaginal hygiene products every day is a good idea, using these products during menses can turn things around.
Discard sanitary napkins properly: Wrap sanitary napkins properly before discarding them, so the bacteria and infections do not spread. Don't flush them since it will block the toilet causing the water to back up, spreading the bacteria all over it.
Use one method of sanitation: While some people pair up sanitary pads with cloth, tampons or another pad during periods, it is actually a bad idea. Changing regularly is a better option. Multiple pads/ cloth/ tampons can lead to rashes and infections.
Menstrual hygiene management can be particularly challenging for girls and women in developing countries who have no proper access to information or facilities. Furthermore, traditional cultures make the topic a taboo, not to be discussed, making it further difficult for them to address the issue. Poor menstrual hygiene is caused by lack of education on the issue, persisting taboos and stigma, limited access to hygienic menstrual products and poor sanitation infrastructure.
On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day, we take a look at tips that help women maintain menstrual hygiene
Keep separate underwear for your period: It is advisable to keep separate underwear to be used during the period. If stained, wash it immediately and disinfect it. It is not hygienic to walk around in stained underwear. Keep an extra pair handy when you are going out, just in case you need it.
Change napkin every 4-5 hours: Menstrual blood, when released from the body, attracts various organisms which multiply in the warmth of the blood, causing irritation, rashes or urinary tract infections. Changing napkin or tampons regularly curb the chances.
Wash every time you use the toilet: The outer skin of the vagina has folds which can cause blood accumulation that may lead to bad odour. Wash regularly. Washing the correct way is also important. Wash from vagina to anus not the other way around as it can lead to transmission of bacteria. Also, while using vaginal hygiene products every day is a good idea, using these products during menses can turn things around.
Discard sanitary napkins properly: Wrap sanitary napkins properly before discarding them, so the bacteria and infections do not spread. Don't flush them since it will block the toilet causing the water to back up, spreading the bacteria all over it.
Use one method of sanitation: While some people pair up sanitary pads with cloth, tampons or another pad during periods, it is actually a bad idea. Changing regularly is a better option. Multiple pads/ cloth/ tampons can lead to rashes and infections.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Go Now Available With 16GB of Inbuilt Storage
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- SRK, Aamir, Akshay & I are Only Ones Who've Been Able to Pull It Off for So Long: Salman on Stardom
- Kit Harrington's First Reaction to Jon Snow Killing Daenerys on 'GoT' is Breaking Hearts Online
- PUBG Mobile 0.13.0 Patch Notes: Deathmatch Mode, MVP Emotes, and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results