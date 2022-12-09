Menstruation Problems To Depression, Common Health Conditions Faced By Women

The bodies of women and men are built differently. While they share almost similar chronic health issues, certain ailments are prevalent more in women than in men. Hormonal imbalance, periods, and distinct physiology in women contribute to the differences in female illnesses as compared to men.

Every woman must understand the complete gamut of their health issues and not just those affecting her reproductive system. Their awareness can promote healthy lifestyle practices, which are the best approach to avoiding sickness and living healthier.

Here is a list of five health conditions that are commonly seen among females:

Menstruation issues

Period problems are fairly frequent in women, including heavy, sparse, irregular, or missed periods. Period cramps continue to bother women. Sometimes, heavy menstruation can disrupt daily lifestyle and in severe circumstances, result in iron deficiency and anaemia. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), a prevalent metabolic and endocrine condition of reproductive age, is another growing concern among women today. Women with PCOS may have irregular menstrual cycles or high levels of male hormones known as androgen.

Fertility problems

Fertility problems are another common health scare among women of childbearing age. PCOS, abortion infections, STDs, contraceptive problems, pelvic inflammatory diseases, post-partum infections, and several other factors contribute to female infertility. In addition, fertility issues also creep up among women who smoke, consume alcohol, eat processed foods, and experience physical and emotional stress.

Breast Cancer

Breast cancer is another health concern in women. As per reports, almost half a million females die from the illness every year. Breast cancer can be detected early. If you feel a lump around your breast, notice a change of shape and size, or see the skin texture changing around your breast, it would be wise to consult a doctor. Ageing, obesity, and family history, among others, are some of the risk factors for breast cancer.

Heart diseases

The leading cause of death in women is heart disease. Shortness of breath, chest pain, and arm weakness are all symptoms of a heart attack, along with nausea and vomiting. While menopause does not cause heart disease, some risk factors, such as high cholesterol levels, increased blood pressure, and reduced estrogen, are all the more common after menopause.

Depression

Women, in general, suffer from depressive episodes and anxiety attacks more than men. Depression might continue for several weeks and interfere with your day-to-day lifestyle. Hormonal imbalance, particularly after pregnancy or around menopause, might trigger the illness. Chronic sickness, stressful life events, family history, marital issues, and physical or sexual abuse, among others, are the risk factors for depression.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here