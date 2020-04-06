Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Mental Health Related Queries See 50% Spike Since Lockdown

Isolation, social distancing, uncertainty in jobs, constant fear of contracting the virus are causing panic and anxiety attacks among the people.

IANS

Updated:April 6, 2020, 1:10 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mental Health Related Queries See 50% Spike Since Lockdown
Representative image

According to a recent survey conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society, there has been a 20 per cent rise in mental illness cases.

The lockdown has completely changed people's lifestyle as their movements are restricted. Isolation, social distancing, uncertainty in jobs, constant fear of contracting the virus are causing panic and anxiety attacks among the people.

Online consultation at Practo which is growing at a rate of 100 per cent week on week has been seeing a steep rise in the number of consults coming in for psychiatry.

According to the Practo Health Insights:

Mental health has seen a significant growth among online consult users in India, not just in metro cities but also for people from non-metro cities following the lockdown

Online queries for Psychiatry on Practo's eConsult platform grew by 50% in the last two weeks.

Most of the queries are coming from people in the age group of 21-30

There has been a significant increase in the number of consultations coming from people aged 60 and above. People in this age group are the second largest group in terms of mental health queries, only behind people in the 21-30 age group

74 percent of all mental health-related consults come from men, while 26% were from women

Queries on mental health grew by 80% in the metro cities in the last two weeks while consultations in tier 2+ cities grew by 35%

Most of the queries related to mental health were from Delhi NCR, followed by Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Chennai.

In Non-T7 cities, most of the queries came from Phagwara, Rewa, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Jaipur

Top queries discussed were loneliness, anxiety and stress management, and panic attacks

Dr. Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo, says "eConsults are empowering patients and practitioners across the country by improving access to quality health services in difficult situations like these. Fear of the disease, anxiety/loneliness due to social distancing can take a toll on the overall well-being during these situations and consulting a specialist will provide them with the much-required support and clarity. Doctors on our platform are consulting patients 24*7 to ensure their patient's physical and mental health well-being. We are committed to our vision of making quality healthcare accessible to all Indians and will continue to provide more support in the coming days."

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    3,666

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,067

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    291

     

  • Total DEATHS

    109

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 06 (09:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    941,247

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,276,732

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    265,956

     

  • Total DEATHS

    69,529

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres