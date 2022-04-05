Mental Health: Taylor Swift Inspires Us Through her Work and Words

As several celebrities have been addressing the issue, very recently mental health has taken the public space. And almost every time, pop singer Taylor Swift has used her several eminent platforms to advocate the sensitive issue. Whether it’s her much-loved songs or stages of award functions, American singer-songwriter never fails to address the issue. Not just mental health, but the Grammy Award-winner is an active supporter of women’s rights and equal pay. And Taylor has struggled with mental health and issues like bullying, time and again, they have been strong themes in her songs, lyrics, speeches, and albums. So, whenever you feel low in your life, you must seek inspiration from her impassioned speeches packed with references drawn from Taylor’s own life and career.

Every fan of the singer is well aware that she is no stranger to media scrutiny, and this is because of her songwriting style, which possesses a clear narrative quality and includes her past relationships. And despite all the challenges, the notable icon has given us some brilliant music. Referring to the same, in one of her speeches, Taylor explained how diamonds are made under pressure, and that one must keep on walking despite the challenges that have been facing.

While starting her speech Taylor said, “The only way forward is forward motion. We shouldn’t let obstacles like criticism slow down the creative forces that drive us. It seems like the pressure that could have crushed us made us into diamonds instead and what didn’t kill us did make us stronger.”

Taylor continued to inspire the audience by saying that if a person is “experiencing turbulence or pressure” then that doesn’t mean that they should quit. It means that they are “rising”.

She added that there will also be a time when you will put your heart and soul into something but the result of the same will be “cynicism or skepticism.” Not only this, but a person can’t let that skepticism crush himself/herself as they must use that skepticism as fuel because we are part of the world where people have the right to say anything, but “you have the right to prove them wrong.”

Undoubtedly, Taylor swift has never failed to motivate or inspire the audience whether it is through her work or words.

