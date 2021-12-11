Mental Health: This is What Prince Harry Wants You to Do

Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, a new trend has developed in the western countries, especially in the United States, where employees are voluntarily leaving their job to focus on their mental health. The phenomenon has been termed as “Great Resignation”. Prince Harry is happy to see this new development. The Duke of Sussex also spoke about the need to celebrate the “Great Resignation” as leaving a miserable job is good for one’s mental health.

Harry, who stepped down from his royal duties last year, made the remark during his recent interview with Fast Company magazine.

He also reckoned that the job resignation during the pandemic “aren’t all bad” before adding that it is a sign that “self-awareness comes with the need for change.”

“Many people around the world have been stuck in jobs that didn’t bring them joy, and now they’re putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated,” the 37-year-old said while promoting the mental health-focused startup BetterUp.

Harry’s comments on the “Great Resignation” have sparked a big debate on different social networking sites. While a few people applauded the ex-royal for speaking about the issues, others branded him as out of touch.

Reacting to Harry’s statement, a user said, “As you all know, I wholeheartedly agree with Prince Harry.”

As you all know, I whole heartedly agree with Prince Harry. #greatresignation #theburnoutepidemic https://t.co/VisfkSJW7O— Jennifer Moss (@JenLeighMoss) December 6, 2021

“Prince Harry is absolutely right when he says you must leave the job, which you no longer enjoy and which causes you grief, in favour of your mental health,” said another.

Prince Harry is absolutely right when he says you must leave the job, which you no longer enjoy and which causes you grief, in favour of your mental health. I did this after 20 plus years in education and I've never been more relaxed. I start my dream job in January 2022.— Li'l Imp 👑 (@ImpishSugar) December 7, 2021

“Not everyone has the privilege or luxury that he or you do to make that kind of decision. There is usually not another job waiting,” read an argument opposing Harry’s statement on Twitter.

Not everyone has the privilege or luxury that he or you do to make that kind of decision. There is usually not another job waiting.— Monticello Edge (@MonticelloEdge) December 7, 2021

Harry joined the tech startup BetterUp, an eight-year-old San Francisco based company valued at $4.7 billion, in March 2021 as their Chief Impact Officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.