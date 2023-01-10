CHANGE LANGUAGE
Merits of Using Pre- And Post-wax Care Products
1-MIN READ

Merits of Using Pre- And Post-wax Care Products

By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 10, 2023, 17:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Whether you want to wax a small area of your body or more, you must make plans in advance and provide enough time.

The cleansing of your skin prior to waxing has a number of benefits. Find out more about it here.

You need to plan ahead with enough time, regardless of whether you want to wax a tiny portion of your body like your underarms or a broader surface like the legs, arms, back, or chest. There are several advantages to organising your skin before waxing. Pre-wax gel and post-wax oil care, for instance, can help to lessen discomfort during the procedure. Second, getting ready for waxing delivers the greatest results that endure for several weeks.

Why use pre- and post-wax care items?

Pre-wax

  1. They clean the skin of dirt or pollutants, leftover cosmetics, microorganisms, sweat, dust, and other environmental contaminants.
  2. By preparing the skin and moisturising the follicle, they avoid unfair waxing and reduce the risk of illnesses, rashes, skin irritation, etc.
  3. They help the client experience less pain while waxing and increase the aesthetician’s productivity.

Once waxed

  1. The advantages of cool towels shortly after waxing skin are amplified by post-waxing products, which regenerate the skin.
  2. They are ideal for removing wax leftovers from the skin, particularly the stickiness that soft waxes leave behind.They aid in skin relaxation and calmness.

