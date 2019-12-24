Merry Christmas 2019: Two Easy Christmas Cake Recipes You can Try During Holidays

No one can think of Christmas without delving into a rich and moist Christmas cake. Sitting beside a richly decorated Christmas tree and sipping on a fragrant cup of tea while slicing into a fruitcake or plum cake seems like the perfect Christmas moment to be savored in all its glory.

Christmas cakes date back to English traditions where people would serve plum porridge. An integral part of celebrations, Christmas Eve generally sees families consume Christmas cakes or gift Christmas cakes to each other. Usually a fruitcake, they can be light, dark, moist, spongy or heavy depending upon the ingredients used and methods of making. They may also be made without fruits like the plum cake.

Here are two Christmas recipes one can try to bake during the holidays for their families:

Christmas Fruitcake recipe

Ingredients

· 3 tablespoon butter

· 1 and a half cups sugar

· 4 eggs

· 3 cups flour

· A pinch of salt

· 1 teaspoon all spice powder

· 1 teaspoon cinnamon

· 1/2 tyeaspoon nutmeg

· 1 cup of raisins

· 1 cup of dates which have been finely chopped

· 1 cup dried apricots, chopped

· 3/4 cup almonds

· 5 tablespoon brandy

· 2 teaspoon espresso mixed with equal amount of water

Method

· Grease a 10-inch cake pan and layer the bottom and sides with waxed paper (2-3)

· Beat butter and sugar in a bowl till it attains a thick creamy consistency.

· Once done, add eggs, one at a time, while beating well, till mixture becomes a bit fluffy.

· Add flour, salt and spices and blend into the creamed mixture. Do not beat it at this point.

· Add the raisings, dates, almonds and apricots and put it into the mixture.

· Add 3 cups of brandy and espresso and fold it in well.

· Bake it in microwave for around 45 mins in low temperature.

· Prick the top and sprinkle a dash of brandy once cooked.

· Keep in cool place before consumption.

Christmas Plum Cake

Ingredients

· 700 gms mixed dry fruits including raisings, black currants, cranberries, apricots and figs

· 200ml brandy

· 1 Lemon zest

· 1 Orange zest

· A pinch of clove powder

· A pinch of ginger powder

· 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

· 250 gms butter

· 200 gms sugar

· 1/2 tsp baking powder

· 1 tsp vanilla essence

· 4 eggs

· 1/2 cup milk

Method

· Put all dry fruits in pan and add brandy to it. Bring it to a boil and leave it overnight. This will allow the fruits to soak in the brandy.

· Mix the butter and sugar in a bowl. Add the flour, along with lemon and orange zest to it and mix well.

· Beat aggs in a separate bowl and then add the beaten eggs to the mixture.

· Add vanilla essence and mix again.

· Now, add the soaked dry fruits to the mixture.

· Transfer the stuff in a greased pan and bake in the microwave for 45 mins in low heat.

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.