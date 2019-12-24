Merry Christmas 2019: WhatsApp Wishes, Quotes to Share with Your Loved Ones

People across the globe celebrate Christmas with much enthusiasm and fervour. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

With the festival being around the corner, people are thronging in shops and markets to purchase gifts for their loved ones. It is also the time when we hear jingle songs and Christmas carols. The festival has cultural as well as commercial importance too.

The festival’s special feature is a decoration of Christmas trees and of homes. On this special day, cell phones start buzzing with beautiful wishes and you shouldn’t forget to send lovely greetings.

Here are some wishes you can use to wish your near and dear ones.

-If I could tell Santa what to give you, It would be happiness and peace. Not just this Christmas, but for the entire year. Merry X-Mas 2019

-May this holiday season be full of surprises and cheers, simply because you deserved the best. Merry Christmas 2019

-Seasons come and seasons go, in the darkest corner candle grows, hope thrives as we make love grow. The greatest gift the heavens endow.

-For Christ was born on Christmas day, our heart would gladly say with knees bowed down before your throne, we thank thee for the love you’ve shown. Merry Christmas

-Amidst the Christmas carols, eggnog, cookies, and mounds of presents, may your heart be filled with contentment and the unique feeling of joy that the season brings.

-During the miraculous time that is Christmas may you see with the eyes of a child, experience the wonder of love, and truly enjoy all that the season has to offer.

-This Christmas as you count your blessings sent to you by the Almighty; don’t forget to pray for those you aren’t able to partake in this wonderful celebration. I wish you have a happy Merry Christmas.

-I’m sending you warm bear hugs, loving kisses and earnest wishes for the wonderful occasion of Christmas. May you have a splendid Christmas filled with lights, songs, and cheer. Merry Christmas 2019

-During this special day, what really matters in not how many presents are under the Christmas tree, but that you are surrounded by the love of family and friends. Merry Christmas!

-I take this Christmas as an opportunity to remind you how much you mean to me. I can’t even think what I would ever do without you. I thank God for sending you into my life. On this beautiful occasion, I pray to him to give you whatever you wish for.

