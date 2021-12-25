Merry Christmas 2021: Try These Easy Cocktail Concoctions to Liven Up Your Xmas Celebration

Merry Christmas 2021: Christmas cocktails have a really cozy feel to them. A signature cocktail is more than simply a pleasant treat: it sets the tone for your holiday celebrations. We learned that cocktails are about flavour, craftsmanship, and atmosphere after years of being home bartenders. From toasty toddies to zesty spritzes to extra-decadent combinations like white Russians, egg nogs, or our own Driven Snow, these cocktails will help you loosen your shoulders, recuperate from the Christmas season’s stress, and rejoice in style. And who doesn’t desire that?

Best of all, these Christmas drinks are simple to make. While some may call for a specific ingredient or two, they may be prepared ahead of time, and many single drinks are simple to scale up for a party.

COSMOS FOR CHRISTMAS

Let’s face it: Cosmos is appropriate at any time of year, but their lovely hue is the most appropriate around the holidays. Pomegranate and cranberry juices, together with a dash of lime, offer the requisite red and green hue, as well as a wonderful tart flavour, while orange liqueur adds the typical sweet citrus notes of a cosmos. Serve in chilled martini glasses for a formal touch, or on the rocks for a softer taste.

Also Read: Merry Christmas 2021: Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Xmas

MERRY CHRISTMAS COCKTAIL

With a round of these delicious highballs, you can spread the holiday happiness. The suitably called “Merry Christmas cocktail" is made with Plymouth Gin, cranberry juice, and a touch of sparkle. It’s so simple that it’s ideal for unexpected holiday guests, and you can leave out the gin for a quick and excellent cocktail.

WHITE CHRISTMAS MARTINI

This drink, which is garnished with a glittering sugared rim, is similar to an adults-only white chocolate shake in a martini glass. Aside from its creamy, chocolatey flavour, what everyone likes about this martini is that it can be enjoyed with an attractive little candy cane garnish and can last you far into the winter months. Vanilla vodka, white chocolate liqueur, and crème de cocoa are used to make this drink. It sparkles with a coarse sugar garnish.

RUM EGGNOG

Sometimes you just want a traditional Christmas cocktail, and few are more traditional than eggnog. This rum eggnog concoction by the glass uses only five ingredients: rum, port wine, sugar syrup, egg, and nutmeg, and it mixes up in minutes. You’ll be able to identify the difference between it and anything you can buy in a shop right away.

CHRISTMAS MARGARITA

Bring the cool flavour of a margarita to your holiday gatherings. This formula for a Christmas margarita adds a festive touch to a warm tropical setting. With its layers of taste, this is guaranteed to tickle any tequila lover’s fancy. It all starts with a traditional margarita mix of tequila, lime, and orange liqueur. Addition of coconut milk and white cranberry juice, as well as a few festive garnishes, transforms the drink into a festive pleasure.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.