2-min read

Met Gala 2019: Camp Theme, No Selfie Rule, Here's Everything About the Biggest Fashion Fiesta

This year The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, infamously known as Met Gala or Met Ball celebrates its 71st anniversary.

News18.com

Updated:May 7, 2019, 11:25 AM IST
Image courtesy: Instagram/The Met
The first Monday of May is here and the biggest fashion fiesta is all set to unfold on May 6 with celebrities walking down the red carpet in their over-the-top outfits.

This year the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala, infamously known as Met Gala or Met Ball, celebrates its 71st anniversary. The event is a black-tie fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute wing which is named after Anna Wintour, chairperson of Met Gala since 1995.

Crème de la crème of Hollywood, music and the global fashion industry make their way to Manhattan in their elaborated ensembles that is only if they are hand-picked for the guest list by fashion maestro Anna Wintour.

The Venue

The first Monday marks the annual Costume Institute Gala, more commonly referred to as the Met Gala, held inside New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Theme

In 2017 the theme of the year was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between dedicated to the Japanese designer, Kawakubo. In 2018 the theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and the A-listers set the bar way too high.

This year, Camp: Notes on Fashion is the theme to be followed by all invited celebrities and it is definitely not the camp we think it is.

According to the Met's official website, "Through more than 250 objects dating from the seventeenth century to the present, The Costume Institute's spring 2019 exhibition will explore the origins of camp's exuberant aesthetic."

"Susan Sontag's 1964 essay 'Notes on'Camp' provides the framework for the exhibition, which examines how the elements of irony, humor, parody, pastiche, artifice, theatricality, and exaggeration are expressed in fashion."

Sontag, one of the 20th century's most respected authors and critics, defined camp as "a seriousness that fails," the "taste for the androgynous," and "the love of the unnatural."

In an interview with Jenna Bush Hager, Wintour said, "It is interesting when you say to people, 'The exhibition this year is going to be on camp,' and you see their minds going, and they're thinking hiking boots, backpacks, rope."

She added, "It's nothing about nature. It's everything that's completely artificial and fake and not really what you think it means."

The Committee

The eclectic co-chairs of this year's Met Gala are Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.

There are about 183 committee members, which include Bradley Cooper, Jared Leto, Katy Perry, Kerry Washington, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Lena Waithe, Jennifer Lopez, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, iconic drag queen RuPaul.

Designers Tom Ford, Donatella Versace, Miuccia Prada, Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy and Bob Mackie

The Host

Lady Gaga and Harry Styles will be co-hosting the campy event of the night.
Also, Gucci's Alessandro Michele along with tennis icon Serena Williams will co-chair the two hosts.

The Tickets

According to The Hollywood Reporter, tickets are sold for $35,000 and tables for upwards of $300,000. The Met ball serves as a fundraiser for the Anna Wintour Costume Center, curated by Andrew Bolton.

The No Selfie Rule

Anna Wintour has banned the invitees from taking a selfie at the Met ball even though the rule has been broken over and over again. The Vogue Editor-in-chief has not stated the reason but it is possible that the policy was made to ensure no inside information would leak during the event or the official photographers get a good price for their exclusive pictures.

So get ready to see some of your favourite celebrities leaking bathroom selfies like never before.
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

